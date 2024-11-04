The MK Party's deputy president and Parliamentary leader affirmed that party leader Jacob Zuma is the party's glue

He recently clarified in an interview that the party will continue to exist even after Zuma either leaves the party or dies

This was in response to claims that the party revolves around Msholozi and will cease to exist when he dies

JOHANNESBURG — The deputy president of the MK party, Dr John Hlophe, said even though President Jacob Zuma was the party's glue, it would continue to exist even after his departure.

MKP is Zuma-independent: Hlophe

According to eNCA, Hlophe squashed claims that the party is centred around Msholozi and would die with him when he dies. He said the party is doing well as the opposition party in Parliament shows that the party can survive without Zuma.

Hlophe, announced as the deputy president when the party's National High Command was unveiled, said younger party members will carry the baton once Zuma departs from the earth.

"I do not doubt that we would carry on and spread the word and the message that we have learned from Zuma," he remarked.

SA weighs in

Netizens on Facebook weighed in on the discussion.

Tumisang Mamabolo said:

"It won't continue beyond Zuma. Zuma is a hard worker, and when he perishes, the party will lack political direction."

Gerrit Sadie said:

"It depends on who of the high profilers will win the predictable battle to be in charge beyond JZ."

Mat Tshikzamtshoks Sipho said:

"We are to witness a squabble for the presidency between him and Duduzile, which isn't far, so the factions will begin."

Ntshikidikgolo Conscience said:

"It's gonna fizzle off, mark my words."

Hanno Visagie said:

"MKP is another SA crime and capture syndicate."

MKP to continue fighting for Hliphe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party said it would appeal the Western Cape High Court's decision to withhold its judgment against Hlophe.

The court upheld its judgement preventing Hlophe from serving on the Judiciary Services Commission, and the party said the ruling infringed on Hlophe's constitutional rights.

