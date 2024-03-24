Mihlali Ndamase responded to rumours that she was on a getaway in the USA with a Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula spread speculations that her new boyfriend was Wicknell Chivayo and that he is also a married man

The South African influencer was in Miami around the same time as Wicknell Chivayo, and many people jumped to conclusions

Mihlali Ndamase has distanced herself from rumours about her involvement with Wicknell Chivayo. The media personality set the record straight as she posted videos while in the USA.

Mihlali Ndamase denied ever meeting Wicknell Chivayo after they were both in Miami. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images Instagram / sir_wicknell

Online users shared their thoughts after Mihlali Ndamase revealed why she was in Miami. There were also videos of Mihlali Ndamase enjoying herself at a Drake concert.

Mihlali Ndamase slams Wicknell Chivayo dating rumours

In a TikTok video, Mihlali was in her hotel room with a friend. She posted a viral sound to show she was there for a girl's trip.

In the comments responding to fans, Mihlali Ndamase said she is being linked with a man she's never even met. Mihlali then later posted videos showing that she attended a Drake concert. Watch videos of the show from Mihlali's Instagram stories shared by @MDNnewss.

Mihlali Ndamase and Wicknell Chivayo rumours persist

Many people showed Mihlali support, saying they were all unconfirmed stories about her love life. Others pushed back, insisting that the influencer had something to hide.

Khennynova said:

"My sista, you can't be serious?"

leonampiwa speculated:

"But you're sleeping, Sonja's husband; wait, Zimbabweans are coming for you."

Chengy added:

"Wicknel is in Miami too, what a coincidence? You’re with him."

Others supported Mihlali and appreciated her explanation:

Sips.com laughed:

"That time bathi uhambe nendoda hayi I give up on umntu omnyama shem."

Mihlali Ndamase · Creator replied:

"According to South Africans I have a new boyfriend every week, men I’ve never even met sana. Bored."

KHANYA_M was keen for content

"One thing ke ngo Mimi, Miami vlog, please?"

Gross Hun agreed:

"I can't wait for that beautiful vlog HLALIE."

Chumani Juliwe joked:

"Uyayazi ntombi iboyfriend yakho entsha?"

_tle.mashile gushed:

"Girls, girls, love this!"

Anele Cele added:

"Girls living their lives gorgeously."

