A South African woman named Lee Jongisa shared a TikTok video of her disastrous finger wave hairstyle

The video shows stylists attempting Lee's desired S-shaped waves which turned into odd, protruding shapes

Lee expressed her disappointment and frustration in the video, leaving many viewers wondering why she didn't speak up

A woman showed how salon hairstylists failed to do a finger waves hairstyle. Image: @lee.jongisa

Source: TikTok

A woman was left in tears and dismay after salon hairstylists failed to execute her desired hairstyle.

Woman shows failed finger waves hairdo

A TikTok video shared by Lee Jongisa @lee.jongisa shows her sitting nervously in her seat at the salon as two hairstylists do various treatments and styling to try to produce a finger waves hairdo.

“Finger waving is the shaping or moulding of hair while wet into an S-shaped curve with the fingers and a comb. Because of the nature of the style, it works best on fine, straight, or relaxed hair textures,” explains Alvarez on Harper's Bazaar.

In the clip, Lee is seen getting her hair relaxed, washed, combed, trimmed, moisturised with a thick white mouse and covered with a durag before revealing her hair in strange, protruding waves instead of neat, flat ones.

"I sat there and just cried. They told me to trust the process ," a heartbroken Lee shared.

Mzansi respond with banter to woman's salon experience

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were both amused and shocked by Lee's finger waves hairstyle, which was far from what it was supposed to look like.

Other netizens felt her pain and questioned why she didn't complain.

MaMfeka️‍ reacted:

"."

khanyi replied:

"As shy as I am, I’d fight for you."

Tayshia asked:

"Wabayeka ."

NaMarhubane commented:

"Kube ngisakhala naToday."

Hayley lindiwe️ wrote:

"Ama waves aphakeme."

Ceboh said:

"Lapho baze bakufaka ne durag engathi kuzophuma ama waves kanti cho kwavedane kwaphuma amagagasi ayi-3D ngaphezulu."

Nkosazana Ngcobo commented:

"Ima chommie, where’s the final product? Because akukwazi at all ."

