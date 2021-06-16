Siv Ngesi has been dragged on social media after sharing that he also wants to fight SA rapper Big Zulu in a #CelebrityBoxing match

The TV presenter said he wants to fight the Inhlupheko hitmaker for charity and confidently said he'll knock out the muscular rapper

Siv shared a video of himself hard at training and let Big Zulu know that he'll only let him survive the first round

Siv Ngesi took to social media recently to share that he wants to fight rapper Big Zulu in a #CelebrityBoxing match for charity. The media personality posted a clip of himself sparring with his trainer in a boxing ring.

Siv Ngesi wants to fight Big Zulu for charity. Image: @sivngesi, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The video he shared on Twitter on Monday, 15 June has been viewed over 16 000 times. The TV presenter tagged Big Zulu and promised to "beat" him when they meet in the ring. The award-winning actor captioned the clip:

"Dear @BigZulu_ZN, I’ll beat you for charity! I’ll even let you survive first round!"

Social media users shared mixed reaction's to Siv's post. Some tweeps accused him of trying to steal singer King Monada's spotlight. Check out some of their comments below:

@lele_efkay said:

"You want to steal King Monada's spotlight just like the SAMAs always do neh... Leave Big Zulu to Monada and train for fun."

@asiel_asiels wrote:

"We want Monada v Big Zulu."

@NiniMthimkulu commented:

"You are taking the fun out of this. We are enjoying Big Zulu and Monada content, please rest."

@thatorula said:

"Leave BigZulu alone. Go fight Mayweather. We are here for entertainment between Monada & BigZulu."

@Iam_NCEDI added:

"Money aside, I think you and @casspernyovest can fight each other for charity. I mean y’all are the only two that seem to love the sport. I think it would be cool actually."

Video of Big Zulu sparring with boxing trainer

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu recently took to social media to share a video of himself busy at the gym training for his #CelebrityBoxing match. In the clip, the muscular rapper is seen sparring with his trainer.

Mzansi social media users hilariously shared that King Monada should just cancel the match. The Limpopo-born singer challenged Nkabi to the boxing meet recently. The Inhlupheko hitmaker posted that he's ready to get into the ring with any Mzansi celeb. It seems like he was serious when he said so, judging from the video.

Tweeps took to Nkabi's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. While some said Big Zulu is slow, others warned King Monada to back down from the bout.

