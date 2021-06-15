Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha's Reality TV Show #UthandoLodumo to Premiere on Showmax

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's highly-anticipated show #UthandoLodumo is set to debut on Showmax at the end of this June, Babes confirmed

The Wololo hitmaker shared a trailer of the reality TV show on social media and her fans said they can't wait to watch it

According to the clip, fans will get to watch the stars' traditional wedding and an exclusive look into the lobola negotiations between their families

Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha's reality TV show is set to premiere on Showmax at the end of this month. The Wololo hitmaker took to social media to announce the big news.

Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha's reality TV show #UthandoLodumo is set to premiere on Showmax this month. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes shared a snippet of the show called #UthandoLodumo on Instagram on Monday, 14 June. In the clip the Gqom star shared, she can be heard saying she's tired of being a girlfriend. Babes captioned her post:

"#UthandoLodumo streaming 30 June, only on Showmax."

In the trailer, Babes Wodumo adds that she wanted to be more than a girlfriend to Mampintsha so that his side chicks can respect her. The star said:

"I want side chicks to know who I am."

Mampintsha can also be seen saying that he and his wife dated for a while before making Gqom music together. The Big NUZ member said:

"We dated for a while before we got into music."

Fans of the two musicians will also get to watch the star's traditional wedding and an exclusive look into the lobola negotiations. In the clip, Babes' family asks for 11 cows.

Their fans took to Babes' comment section to share that they can't wait to stream the reality show. Check out some of their reactions below:

queteekini_sa said:

"We can’t wait."

snemangema_emp wrote:

"I love you Babes."

mmadi_dcomza commented:

"I will watch."

sibahlemnisi said:

"I'm so excited."

imo_boutique wrote:

"It's a date."

njabulodlangalala added:

"Looking forward to it. I can’t wait."

Babes' pregnancy rumours

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gqom star Babes Wodumo recently celebrated her 27th birthday and she was glowing. The musician looked stunning in a beautiful nude coloured bodycon dress and a red leather jacket. She also had her hair done in a curly hairstyle, looking classy as ever.

Babes celebrated her birthday at Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal and the venue posted pictures of her special day on their Instagram account. The pictures look stunning as Babes celebrated with her husband Mampintsha, but fans couldn't help but notice something different about her.

Babes seemed to have a growing baby bump and fans started to speculate and wonder if she's expecting a baby with her new husband. She's glowing for sure, but at the time she hadn't confirmed nor denied the pregnancy.

