Memorable Moment: Wizkid Dances and Sings to Davido’s Song in Lit Video

A video of Wizkid dancing to Ke Star remix featuring Davido has stirred a lot of reactions on social media

While aboard a private jet, the Ginger singer vibed along to it as his crew members sang Davido's chorus of the track in loud voices

Many people said the act shows a smooth relationship between the two, a situation that should be encouraged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The question that must have been on everybody's mind when a video of Wizkid dancing to Davido's featured song Ke star is: "is the perceived industry beef now over?".

In the short video which was shared on Davido's Insta story, the Made in Lagos crooner stylishly covered his face with his two palms as he danced to the song.

The video has been watched by many across social media platforms. Photo sources: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: UGC

Wizkid vibed hard

Men in the background chorused "Ko wo le", a line from Davido's verse on the Focalistic's hit track. After some seconds, Wizkid joined in singing as he raised his cup up to show the vibe is real.

The Blessed singer was on a private jet with his crew when he put up the lovely show. That Davido reshared the clip also shows things are smooth between both great Afrobeats artists.

Watch the clip below:

This is how it ought to be

The video which has been seen thousands of times on the internet also has several comments. Briefly News compiled some of them below:

matesunatilola said:

"E choke."

aledra093 said:

"Na so e supposed be."

id_babanla said:

"2 Goat."

victoria.abia said:

"Big Wiz."

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported Africa's very own Starboy, Wizkid, has uttered a statement that is making some people re-evaluate their goals and ambition.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old singer stated that he is not yet successful.

Wizkid stated that success to him means being able to empower African children with great potential.

"I wake up every morning wanting more. So, I don’t even feel like I have accomplished anything yet. I have not done anything at all. I have not built schools around Africa; which is one of my biggest dreams, to help kids. There are a whole lot of things happening around the world. There’s poverty around the world. I will definitely like to do more. I don’t think I am successful yet, to be frank."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za