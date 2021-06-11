A high school principal has become an internet sensation after a video surfaced of his beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston's song

Principal Marcus Gause sang I Will Always Love You sonorously to the admiration of his graduating students

Social media users agreed he didn't miss a note as they gushed about the emotion he put in his performance

A high school principal has stunned his graduands with an unforgettable experience with his melodious rendition.

The school head identified as Marcus Gause of High Point, North Carolina in the US institution sang Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You as he bade farewell to the graduating set.

Principal Gause delivers Houston's song emotionally to his students Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @theshaderoom

In an Instagram video shared by @theshaderoom, Marcus, who is dressed in an academic gown sings every line of the song with so many emotions amidst cheers from the students.

The principal's song delivery got many talking

Marcus Gause's rendition sparked a wave of heart-felt love as people gushed about how he delivered the song.

Many agreed that he didn't miss a note and thought the students were lucky to have him as their principal.

@_mekeiap stated:

"I bet the graduates were boohooing, it’s already an emotional day."

@dj.zulu919 said:

''See what happens when principals not focus on taking people diplomas away."

@_byeeeeee commneted:

"Definitely know he had one of those uncle relationships with the kids."

@msjackyoh remarked:

"Mine said he was shocked I got into UC Berkeley n said I must be joking."

Principal Calls Boy In over Discipline, Gives Him a Smart Haircut Instead

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a principal noticed that one student insisted on wearing a hat to class. This went against the institution’s regulations. The young boy was sent to Jason’s office and the outcome of the encounter could have easily been a suspension or detention.

Instead, the principal sat the boy down, had a pep talk and proceeded to organise a barber's haircut. The young boy admitted he had been in the wrong and apologised for disrupting the lesson.

He even thanked Jason for being kind enough to help instead and not call his parents or punish him.

