Mihlali Ndamase was trending on social media again because of speculations about her love life

The South African influencer has tongues wagging over rumours she's in a new controversial relationship with a wealthy businessman from Zimbabwe

Social media users were speculating about Mihlali Ndamase and her alleged relations with Wicknell Chivayo

Influencer Mihlalli ended her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe. Her single status has left many curious about who her next love interest may be.

Mihlali Ndamase is allegedly on USA trip with married Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images / Instagram / @sir_wicknell

Mihlali Ndamase's recent trip to the USA had so-called Twitter detectives going wild. People made a link between the influencer and Wicknell Chivayo, a married Zimbabwean businessman.

Mihlali Ndamase trains over rumours about new boyfriend

Popular Twitter personality @Am_Blujay made a post comparing pictures Mihlali shared during her trip to Miami at the Four Seasons to a post by Wicknell Chivayo, who was in Florida Miami meeting Sean Kingston.

The rumours were initially spread by controversial blogger Musa Khawula in a post on X detailing that Wicknell is married with two children. Musa is the person who broke the story about Mihlali dating Leeroy.

SA discusses Mihlali Ndamase and Wicknell Chivayo rumours

Some people on X defended Mihlali, pointing out that they were all allegations. Others ran with the rumours and shared their opinions.

@BoipeloxM wondered:

"Does Mihlali even know she has a new boyfriend?"

@jefszn joked:

"I have to save Mihlali."

@nessabosman speculated"

"Mihlali being in Miami at the same time as Wicknell doesn't help the rumours."

@FavourIsMyName7 argued:

"But why should Mihlali respect a marriage when the owner of it doesn't? Y'all expect too much from strangers, she didn't take vows with the wife, if he doesn't respect his marriage. Why should she? "

@lihlelelogmail1 was convinced:

"So Mihlali is really seeing that wealthy guy? It can’t be a coincidence they are in the same place after rumours of them being together. Will she ever stop dating married men?

