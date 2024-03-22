A viral picture of Big Brother Mzansi star Young Pappi with Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has caused a stir on social media

The edited image led to divided opinions, with many users criticising the level of manipulation that made both stars unrecognisable

Despite the mixed reactions, the photo garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing interest and engagement with reality TV personalities in South Africa

A picture of reality Big Brother Mzansi star Young Pappi posing with Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has gone viral on social media.

‘BB Mzansi’ star Young Pappi was pictured alongside ‘BB Titans’ winner Khosi Twala. Image: @khosi_twala and @young_pappi_c

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala meets Young Pappi

Social media users were over the moon when a picture of their favourite reality TV stars Khosi Twala and Muthusiemang Bika popularly known as Young Pappi went viral on social media.

The picture shared by an X user with the handle @_zamangwenya shows the two stars smiling after an episode of Khoffee with Khosi. The post's caption read:

"Young Papi is fine guys!! #bbmzansi"

Mzansi divided over Young Pappi and Khosi Twala's pic

Social media users were not feeling the two stars' picture. Many said it was over manipulated during editing and both Khosi and Young Pappi were unrecognisable.

@SumayiahNaluke1 said:

"Too much editing even Khosi is unrecognizable yet she is pretty."

@LushIceBabe added:

"Khosi doesn't look good here, what's going on?"

@DarlaForst commented:

"Aibo why does Khosi look like Bob Risky lana?"

@Unapologetic55 said:

"I get why the furniture was dying there by his fingers "

@elikem_e added:

"He looks like he was forced to smile "

@Sim_nikiwe99 wrote:

"Until he opens his mouth that one can lie hayi."

@uknowulvveme said:

"He's cute he just acts a bit childish."

BB Mzansi stars Makhekhe and Papa Ghost get in a fight

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Papa Ghost has been the talk of the town ever since the Big Brother Mzansi season four kick-started in January 2024, and recently, the star trended after being caught up in a fight.

Social media has been buzzing ever since Andile Ncube's younger brother, Papa Ghost, made history by becoming the first finalist for the S'ya Mosha edition.

