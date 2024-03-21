Big Brother Mzansi housemates Makhakhe and Papa Ghost got into a fight with each other

A video of the pair fighting each other verbally while playing a game of cards was shared on social media

Many netizens rooted for Makhekhe, and others thought that Papa Ghost acted like the father of competition

Papa Ghost and Makhekhe got into a fight with each other. Image: @papa.ghost, @tshepo_tau

Source: Instagram

Papa Ghost has been the talk of town ever since the Big Brother Mzansi season four kick-started in January 2024, and recently, the star trended after being caught up in a fight.

Papa Ghost fights with Makhekhe

Social media has been buzzing ever since Andile Ncube's younger brother Papa Ghost made history by becoming the first finalist for the S'ya Mosha edition.

Not so long ago, Papa Ghost and Makhekhe made headlines after they got into a verbal fight while playing a game of cards. The video was posted online by a Twitter (X) user @BigBrotherGistz and captioned it:

"Makhekhe and Papa ghost f!ghting again.The way biggie increased the music eh , biggie doesn’t want Makhekhe to say something that will get him disqualified."

See the post below:

Viewers react to the fight

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens responded to it. See some of the comments below:

@EbisikeIj responded:

"It’s remaining just a few days, they should keep it together. Even if the music is loud, they still discuss it among themselves later and we shall still hear."

@Tsholoelle shared:

"Lol biggy can’t afford another disqualification at this point the show is on ICU."

@Victor91293253 said:

"Biggie is tired of disqualifying HMs. He can’t afford to loose Makhekhe at this time. He first played a distracting sound, they didn’t succumb. Then he played Music, they still didn’t succumb. He had to call Makhekhe for cautioning."

@Melanin_LocBaby responded:

"Not Makhekhe being so honest bout having a larger fan base than Ghost."

@Ntandoyenk3022 commented:

"Mc junior fighting for his life."

@MalotaneMputswa mentioned:

"Ghost thinks he's the father...Makhekhe tolerated him for long. Even people used to say why Makhekhe can't stand up for himself..it's about time."

Mzansi angered by Papa Ghost bullying Yolanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens called out Big Brother Mzansi star Papa Ghost for bullying Yolanda.

One person shared some clips of Yolanda and Papa Ghost on social media, where he called her a "dog".

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News