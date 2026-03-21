Controversial gossipmonger and celebrity blogger Musa Khawula laughed off rumours that he is dead

On Saturday morning, an X user reshared a video posted by Slik Talk where he alleged that Musa died in prison

However, Musa Khawula gave a hilarious response to the trending video, putting some of his followers at ease

Musa Khawula responded to yet another death hoax. Image: MusaKhawula

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity blogger Musa Khawula quickly put some of his fans at ease, following a death hoax.

The blogger, whose name has been mentioned heavily during the Madlanga Commission of Enquiry, was on everyone's timeline when a video made by Slik Talk went viral.

Musa slams death rumours

In the video posted by @Thisiscolbert, Slik Talk claimed to have received intel from a reliable source that Musa Khawula had died. He was so sure that Musa had passed following an altercation with another inmate.

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"RIP Musa Khawula, I got this news from a really reliable source, a really credible source... Musa Khawul is no more. Apparently, there was an altercation in prison and then somebody decided to take my man out. RIP Musa Khawula, if the news is true. What a legend! What a career," Slik Talk said.

He tipped his hat to Musa, saying he deserved his respect because of the support he showed him during the start of his career.

However, hours later, Musa Khawula took to X to debunk the death rumours, the only way he knows how. In a voice recording, Musa Khawula laughed and said, "Why are you guys like this? Why are you killing me? This is not the first time this has happened. But I just came to say, 'nope', I'm not dead, I am here. Enjoying and drinking cheap alcohol. At 6 in the morning," he laughed. He then joked, "Since I'm dead, send donations for the funeral."

Musa Khawula laughed off rumours that he had died. Image: MusaKhawula

Source: UGC

SA responds to Musa's death hoax

This is how SA responded:

@Lord_Ori_ said:

"You knew what you were doing. This video is 1 year old. Musa Khawula is still alive."

@MattFils40 stated:

"I’m waiting for Musa Khawula to confirm this sad news; until then, it is considered a lie."

@Sakhile63755762 shared:

"I have a short attention span, but I'd listen to Musa's nonsense to the end. Love this boy."

@sindizulu86 reacted:

"I can never listen to lies mina, I’ll wait for you to tell us that. Otherwise heyyy."

@Hulela_mugwena replied:

"Don’t pull a Benjamin Netanyahu move on us...Show us the receipts. Or at least a video of you sipping coffee in a café explaining everything."

@BhekuyiseM31516 sighed:

"Glad you are still alive, Musa. Rumours around were that you had departed from the world of the living."

Listen to the voice note below:

Musa Khawula makes nasty comment to Nandi Madida

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula made unsavoury comments to Nandia Madida's kids on Friday, 13 March. Following a distasteful comment he made about Nandi Madida's kids, social media users came for him.

Nandi Madida dedicated her time to raising awareness about neurodivergence, drawing on her experiences with her son.

Source: Briefly News