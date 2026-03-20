Uncle Waffles is allegedly suing Thakgi over the remarks he made on Music Pulse regarding a performance in Cape Town

The Podcaster claimed that Waffles was paid 70,000 pounds, but only paid a collaborator 12,000 ZAR for the performance

Social media users reacted to the apparent lawsuit, offering differing opinions on Thakgi's claims and Waffle's reaction

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Uncle Waffles is allegedly looking to sue Thakgi over the claim he made on Music Pulse. Image: Unclewaffles, Thakgi

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that Uncle Waffles is suing Thakgi from Music Pulse, formerly Piano Pulse, over the remarks he made during this week's episode.

The lawsuit was revealed by MacG on Podcast And Chill, where he called the letter of demand a love letter.

Why is Uncle Waffles suing Thakgi?

In a viral video, Thakgi claimed that Uncle Waffles was booked for a festival in Cape Town, where she asked Wadibusa collaborator, Sage, to be part of the performance.

He claims that Waffles was paid nothing less than £70,000, just like any other artist who was booked for a performance. However, Thakgi alleged that Waffles paid the singer R15000, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mother City.

Relaying the news, MacG and his partner in crime, Sol Phenduka, laughed and said this was their first love letter.

Watch the X video posted by @Annie_modiba below:

Below is the video of MacG and Sol Phenduka:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles suing Thakgi

Social media users responded to the X post, questioning the probability of Waffles winning the lawsuit.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Joyfield16 said:

"Lol. Some don't watch the show. People are making money reacting to the podcasts. So obviously, the clips are everywhere. Tiktok, Twitter, Facebook. I don't watch Music Pulse, but I've seen the clips."

@Tb0Touch stated:

"If Waffle the superstar got £70k, you also want £70? He was offered 15K; if it wasn’t enough, he was supposed to say and not perform. That’s that on that."

@MogolwaneMaatla asked:

"If she is suing him, is she saying the event never happened cause Thakgi said he got receipts, and the guy can even confirm it for him. What is she suing for exactly?"

@KingAzanian stated:

"But what were the real figures, though? I'm sure he's not too far off."

@MegaFunTweets reacted:

"Even if it was true or not, he was most likely given the performance fee that he normally charges."

@SK_Fuzair reacted:

"I'm happy this guy made it in life. I don't know where he would be without this. He is highly unlikable."

@XEY2424 shared:

"Uncle Wiffles needs to take a break and leave Thakgi alone. There’s no way Shes going to win this one."

Uncle Waffles is reportedly suing Music Pulse host, Thakgi. Image: Unclewaffles

Source: Getty Images

Uncle Waffles leaves little to imagination

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Uncle Waffles had many fans drooling over her latest revealing photo. The controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared an image of the DJ where she bared it all.

Mzansi couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the picture of Waffles.

Source: Briefly News