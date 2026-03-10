SA Debates ‘Podcast and Chill’ Rate Card After MacG’s Ad Prices Surface: “Who Leaked This?”
- On Monday, 9 March 2026, a photo showing how much MacG allegedly charges brands to place adverts on Podcast and Chill emerged
- The photo shows that brands can pay up to R250,000 for advertising placement, with the cheapest option starting at R5,000
- Several social media users criticised the leak, saying that sharing such information is similar to exposing someone’s salary
A rate card showing how much MacG charges companies to advertise on Podcast and Chill has emerged, leaving South Africans in awe.
MacG’s Podcast and Chill has grown from a simple podcast into a network that platforms other shows and talents.
Speculation about how MacG can pay the salaries of presenters who recently joined the Podcast and Chill Network, a rate card showing how much he charges for adverts, has emerged.
How much does MacG's Podcast and Chill charge for adverts?
On Monday, 9 March 2026, blogger Buzz Life News shared a photo of MacG’s Podcast and Chill rate card. According to the rate card, Podcast and Chill can charge up to R250,000 for advertising placement.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The lowest price is R5,000 for an audio live read, while the highest is R250,000 for an outside broadcast. For a product placement, MacG charges R25,000 for half of the show and R30,000 for a full Podcast and Chill episode.
On social media, MacG charges R8,000 for a story and R14,000 for a post on the main feed. Other cheaper options include R10,000 for a placement in the description and R12,000 for a pop-up banner.
See the complete rate card below:
SA reacts to MacG’s Podcast and Chill’s advertising prices leak
In the comments, social media users shared mixed reactions. While some debated the prices, others gave MacG advice.
Here are some of the comments:
@warrenbeats said:
“😭That's a waste of money. The best option is to spend like R300-3000 per month via the Google Ads platform, put ads on their channel, and you would get like 50k-60k views depending on how often your ads are shown.”
@News_Engage remarked:
“If brands are paying R250k, it means the audience is worth it. The market decides, not Twitter.”
@Spacewa11514285 said:
“By counting live, read and animated posters alone. He's making over R1.5 million a month. If we include all other categories. He’s probably making close to R7 million a month.”
@MegaFunTweets asked:
“If they are charging R250K for OB, how much do radios like Y and Kaya charge for OBs?”
@MtlokwaR questioned:
“Who leaked this? It's unreal, man, it's like disclosing someone's salary.”
@Lungelozungu20 said:
“People should mind their own business and stop gaslighting other people with SARS.”
MacG leaves King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in stitches
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG left King Misuzulu in stitches during a visit to the Mashobeni Royal Palace.
MacG visited the Zulu monarch together with Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka and new Podcast and Chill Network recruit Ngizwe Mchunu.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za