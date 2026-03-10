On Monday, 9 March 2026, a photo showing how much MacG allegedly charges brands to place adverts on Podcast and Chill emerged

The photo shows that brands can pay up to R250,000 for advertising placement, with the cheapest option starting at R5,000

Several social media users criticised the leak, saying that sharing such information is similar to exposing someone’s salary

A rate card showing how much MacG charges companies to advertise on Podcast and Chill has emerged, leaving South Africans in awe.

MacG’s Podcast and Chill has grown from a simple podcast into a network that platforms other shows and talents.

Speculation about how MacG can pay the salaries of presenters who recently joined the Podcast and Chill Network, a rate card showing how much he charges for adverts, has emerged.

How much does MacG's Podcast and Chill charge for adverts?

On Monday, 9 March 2026, blogger Buzz Life News shared a photo of MacG’s Podcast and Chill rate card. According to the rate card, Podcast and Chill can charge up to R250,000 for advertising placement.

The lowest price is R5,000 for an audio live read, while the highest is R250,000 for an outside broadcast. For a product placement, MacG charges R25,000 for half of the show and R30,000 for a full Podcast and Chill episode.

On social media, MacG charges R8,000 for a story and R14,000 for a post on the main feed. Other cheaper options include R10,000 for a placement in the description and R12,000 for a pop-up banner.

See the complete rate card below:

SA reacts to MacG’s Podcast and Chill’s advertising prices leak

In the comments, social media users shared mixed reactions. While some debated the prices, others gave MacG advice.

Here are some of the comments:

@warrenbeats said:

“😭That's a waste of money. The best option is to spend like R300-3000 per month via the Google Ads platform, put ads on their channel, and you would get like 50k-60k views depending on how often your ads are shown.”

@News_Engage remarked:

“If brands are paying R250k, it means the audience is worth it. The market decides, not Twitter.”

@Spacewa11514285 said:

“By counting live, read and animated posters alone. He's making over R1.5 million a month. If we include all other categories. He’s probably making close to R7 million a month.”

@MegaFunTweets asked:

“If they are charging R250K for OB, how much do radios like Y and Kaya charge for OBs?”

@MtlokwaR questioned:

“Who leaked this? It's unreal, man, it's like disclosing someone's salary.”

@Lungelozungu20 said:

“People should mind their own business and stop gaslighting other people with SARS.”

