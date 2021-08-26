Black Coffee Sets Record Straight on Beef With Zakes Bantwini, They’re Not Cool

South African music producer, Black Coffee, has clarified why he seemingly threw shade at fellow artist Zakes Bantwini

The DJ said that he was not shading Bantwini, but rather shining the light on the unknown talents who made the original song

Black Coffee also cleared up rumours on his alleged feud with Zakes Bantwini,. the pair are not on friendly terms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Black Coffee has seen the backlash that followed after he shaded Zakes Bantwini and his new song called Osama. Taking to social media, the Drive hitmaker shed some light on the bad blood between the two famous faces.

Black Coffee has explained why he threw shade at Zakes Bantwini. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Responding to questions from Solphenduka, Black Coffee explained that he preferred the original Osama song and not Zakes Bantwini’s version.

This prompted the podcast host to press the musician further and query whether he had beef with Zakes.

Black Coffee responded:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“No there's no conflict, we had our differences and both agreed not to have a working relationship any more.”

The musician said that he brought up the original song because he felt that many unknown producers often do not get any credit or exposure for their work.

“People got quite emotional the last time so this time I'll let them judge. Look, it's all love over here but the sad thing is we have a community of young producers that are also dependent on this and are trying their best to stay afloat with a genre that isn't mainstream.”

He went on to say that he couldn’t keep quiet and allow such to happen.

“Someone has to say something. This particular song isn't even out yet. It's just been played by DJ's exclusively and now it's here.”

Black Coffee throws shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song

The clarification from Black Coffee comes after the DJ received major backlash for shading Zaire Bantwini. Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was roasted by Mzansi social media users recently when he threw some shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song called Osama.

After many raved about how incredible the song was, Black Coffee also chipped in and said it was great.

He then added that he would not be jamming to it because he preferred the original version. ZAlebs reported that when he was questioned about his statement, Coffee posted a video of the original song.

Source: Briefly.co.za