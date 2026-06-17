On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, Nigerian music star Davido shared his thoughts on The Polygamist's lead character Jonasi Gomora

The Grammy Award nominee's post sparked a playful reaction from popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo

Author Sue Nyathi revealed insights about Jonasi Gomora's surname and symbolic scenes from the series

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Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Davido after he weighed in on 'The Polygamist's Jonasi Gomora. Image: Jim Spellman, Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

The Netflix hit The Polygamist continues to dominate conversations online, and now even Nigerian superstar Davido has joined the discussion. His reaction to the show's controversial lead character, Jonasi Gomora, prompted a humorous response from renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo.

The buzz around The Polygamist, a Netflix adaptation of author Sue Nyathi’s debut novel, has spread far beyond South Africa, attracting viewers from across Africa and around the world. As more people share their opinions on the series, Davido became the latest high-profile figure to comment on Jonasi Gomora, the character portrayed by the multi-award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali.

Sizwe Dhlomo playfully roasts Davido over his reaction to Jonasi

On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, Davido took to his official X (Twitter) and weighed in on Jonasi Gomora’s character. The Grammy Award nominee did not approve of Jonasi’s shenanigans. The post was captioned:

“Yo JONASI is WILD.”

See the post below:

His post quickly gained attention from fans and fellow celebrities. Among those who reacted was Sizwe Dhlomo, who seemed amused that even Davido was surprised by Jonasi's shenanigans. Responding to the tweet, Dhlomo jokingly wrote:

“lol! Even you?”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo playfully roasts Davido

In the comments, social media users joined the conversation.

Here are some of the comments:

@MunchoB said:

“Every man has a little Jonas in him. Now we want the story of Joana.”

@Tshepo_Shady100 remarked:

“There was no need for that question mark, Dinangwe, my brother😭”

@NgwanaMeladi shared:

“He’s literally the last person I would expect to be shocked by Jonasi, given his track record. Maybe he’s just trying to convince the wife that he ain’t like 😭😭”

@kerubo_hillary joked:

“Even real-life Jonasis are shocked😂He really is extreme.”

@mrs_milli00n laughed:

“You know it’s bad when even the cheaters are shocked 🤣”

@josifundza suggested:

“Nah. He’s on another level. They are here on this post commenting. In fact, all the characters are here - I see the Joyces, Matipas, Essies, and Lindanis.”

@A_Snazzy8 recalled:

“I raised the implications of this series, and I got an earful from its defender; she was livid with my claims of propagandising black relationships, particularly brown men. I rested my case; she wouldn't hear a peep.”

@Zamamsizazama said:

"🤣The punctuation here is dribbling my comprehension."

@AGNkwana claimed:

"He’s worse."

Davido was stunned by Jonasi Gomora's behaviour. Image: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

The Polygamist author explains Jonasi Gomora’s surname

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that The Polygamist author Sue Nyathi confirmed a fan theory about the meaning behind Jonasi Gomora's surname.

On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, Nyathi also clarified the meaning of a symbolic scene in which a bird swallows a fish.

Source: Briefly News