Actor Khaya Dladla has credited Uzalo for shaping his career, adding that the show gave him a foundation he still appreciates

The DJ moved on to play Lazarus on etv's House of Zwide and later built a career in radio and music

Fans continue asking whether Khaya will return to the SABC 1 telenovela, but his answer always leaves them disappointed

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Khaya Dlala spoke out about his ‘Uzalo’ gig. Image: khayadladla

Source: Instagram

Actor and radio personality Khaya Dladla opened up about the lasting impact Uzalo had on his life, saying the popular SABC1 soapie set everything in motion for him. Dladla portrayed the role of GC, a flamboyant hairdresser who was always up to some shenanigans.

Despite building an impressive résumé since leaving the show, he still credits that early chapter as the one that changed the trajectory of his life.

How GC left a lasting mark

According to Daily Sun, the star reflected on how far he has come since his days on Uzalo. After leaving the show, he landed a major role as Lazarus on House of Zwide.

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He later took on presenting duties at Gagasi FM but left after six years and joined Ukhozi FM a week later. He has since carved out a growing presence as a DJ. Each move showed a performer determined not to be boxed in by one role.

Even with all that is behind him, Uzalo remains the touchstone fans keep bringing up. Dladla says people ask him almost daily whether he will return to the show.

His response? Well, he remains grateful but did not hint at returning to the show anytime soon.

"For now, I'm embracing new opportunities while appreciating the journey that Uzalo gave me," he told the news blog.

Looking ahead, Dladla says his focus is firmly on growth. "I'm spending more time investing in myself, both personally and professionally. My goal is to continue evolving and giving audiences different sides of who Khaya Dladla is," he added.

This mindset has clearly served him well, as he previously revealed that his schedule has become so packed that he has had to turn down jobs.

Khaya Dladla's new pictures spark frenzy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khaya Dladla's viral picture left many people questioning whether he had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Many social media users questioned whether the photo was real, edited, AI-generated, or evidence of cosmetic enhancement.

Source: Briefly News