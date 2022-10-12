Former Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla has revealed that he is booked and so busy that he has to turn down some jobs

Despite his busy schedule, the Gagasi FM host stated that there are some shows he simply cannot refuse

Dladla attributed his success to God and his ancestors, who have brought him this far in his thriving entertainment career

‘House of Zwide’ actor Khaya Dladla says he's too busy to take some job offers. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide actor Khaya Dladla is living the life that many people desire.

With a full schedule, the actor and radio host said he declines jobs even in this shaky South African economy.

"I'm a very busy artist. If I'm not on television, I'm on the radio. And if I'm not there, I'm either directing a gig programme or running my own casting agency."

The Gagasi FM host, on the other hand, revealed that despite his hectic schedule, he always makes time for shows that will place him on the map.

According to the Daily Sun, Khaya has been cast in another presenting role. It's not a new show, but rather a new Season with him as the new addition.

Due to contractual obligations, Daily Sun was unable to get the gist or name of the show.

"The contract's terms and conditions prohibit me from disclosing the show's name, TV station, or premiere date. However, TV viewers will soon be able to see me host the show. It's an old show, and I'm the new host."

Khaya Dlala shows gratitude for being fully booked

With so much success, Khaya Dladla thanked his pillars of strength.

According to the Daily Sun, he demonstrated his unwavering faith in God by thanking him for his success in his career.

He also expressed gratitude to his ancestor for guiding him through his career path.

"Being in this industry is not easy, but with God and my ancestors by my side, I made it," Daily Sun reported.

Israel Matseke-Zulu is unable to find acting work

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu, a veteran South African actor, is having difficulty finding suitable acting roles. This is after his foot was amputated.

Israel abruptly left Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Gomora a year ago, citing health issues as the reason.

Immediately after addressing the root cause of his illness and regaining his footing as an actor, it appears that no production team wants to hire him.

