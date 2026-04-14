Hungarian politician Zsolt Hegedűs went viral for his exuberant dance moves after the election win

The European country celebrated the end of Viktor Orban's rule with the Tisza party victory led by Péter Magyar

Social media users shared humorous and positive reactions to Zsolt's infectious dance performance

Hungary's Zsolt Hegedűs went viral for his quirky post-win dance moves. Images: Dr Hegedűs Zsolt

Source: Facebook

Hungary was full of celebration when the opposition Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, won the election that finally ended Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule. And it appeared that Zsolt Hegedűs, a leading candidate for the health minister position, was ecstatic about the win as he pulled out fierce dance moves that have since gone viral.

According to RTÉ News, which shared a clip of Zsolt dancing on 13 April 2026 on its Facebook page, the orthopaedic surgeon impressed the crowd before him, and later the world, with his impromptu choreography following Péter's victory speech. The moves were nothing short of entertaining and got cheers from his colleagues on stage, too.

Take a look at the politician's dance moves in the Facebook reel below:

Zsolt Hegedus' dance moves impress the internet

Thousands of social media users added positivity to the comment section after watching Zsolt bust a few moves on stage.

Eamon Kirwan laughed and told people online:

"Anyone who has moves like that deserves a vote."

Etti Lilti pointed out:

"At least he dances better than Trump."

David Benedict Kiley wrote in the comments:

"If he can get even just half of the population grooving like that, just imagine the health benefits and increases in the 'Feel Good' index."

An amused Yuri Tfscot shared:

"Well, that would make sense if this gentleman became the health minister. With all that bouncing and dancing, he has proved he has flexibility and is in good shape."

Linda Yahiaoui humorously stated:

"I don't know why, but he reminded me of Mr Bean by the washing machine, trying to get out of his pants."

Rob Boylan added under the post:

"I bet he’s been practising these moves just for this moment. He knew it would come."

Pat Whelehan shared their take on the victory:

"Great news for Europe, especially in a world that often feels overwhelmed with bad news. The outcome of the Hungarian elections is a refreshing reminder that positive change still happens. It’s moments like these that give a bit of hope when we need it most."

Péter Magyar won with a landslide victory. Image: Péter Magyar

Source: Facebook

3 Other stories about viral dancing

In another article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner man became a viral sensation after using artificial intelligence to make himself dance. Social media users were thoroughly entertained.

reported that an Afrikaner man became a viral sensation after using artificial intelligence to make himself dance. Social media users were thoroughly entertained. A young South African woman flexed her impressive dance moves, which left Asian women amazed. She confidently performed steps from well-known genres, such as amapiano and gqom.

Last year, hitmaker DJ Tira's viral dance video with a stunning fan had social media users buzzing, with many people intrigued by her beauty and dance moves. Fans flooded the comments, joking about potential dating rumours.

Source: Briefly News