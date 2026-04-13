South African music executive Nota Baloyi flaunted his new relationship following his divorce from Zimbabwean musician Berita

The podcaster posted new loved-up photos of his new girlfriend, and they looked very smitten

Mzansi trolled Nota Baloyi, saying he looks happy in his new relationship, while others dragged his ex-wife

Nota Baloyi showed off his new girlfriend in loved-up photos. Image: LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

Music executive-turned-podcaster, Nota Baloyi, seems to be happily in love with his new girlfriend.

The muso took to social media to seemingly brag about his new bae, opening the floor for people to relay their opinions.

Nota shows off new bae

Ever since he and Afro Soul singer Berita Khumalo finalised their divorce in June 2024, Nota has not gone public with his relationships.

However, rumours of a new romance made headlines after an X user shared a video of Nota and the lady kissing. He reacted to the rumours with a WhatsApp Messenger conversation, but it was cryptic.

Now, Nota posted four photos with a new lady, as she does not look like the one in the video.

He and Berita first announced their separation in 2022, and drama followed, with Nota throwing insults at the singer.

Nota Baloyi flaunted his new relationship after his divorce from Berita. Image: BeritAfroSoul, LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Nota's bae

@ReezaySA asked:

"Which one is this one?"

@jaybug1313 stated:

"If she ain't looking at you like this, end it."

@FollowMakhi was sceptical:

"It is just a photo shoot, nothing more. We know lord Nota's girlfriend."

@Mricho8 laughed:

"You are even glowing because of mjolo."

@percy_p3247 replied:

"Look bro... even Nota is holding a character developer dwg. As a gent, you need to get one just to recharge your non-simping batteries."

@alphanet84 called his bluff:

"Deep down, you still want Berita; that's why you are always in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, without being invited. This foreigner.....ayi no man."

@sirchimex17 reacted:

"We can now ask @METROFMSA to put you on the show, ask a man."

@don_mikentsoli4 said:

"S/o to MacG for changing the boy's life by giving him a job, shame. The boy was going through a lot. Look at the glow up now, hide your women!"

@Aunty83225B reacted:

"They look so good together. Bro is moving these days differently."

@katlegoktee exclaimed:

"Good to see you happy, my G, you've been through a lot. You're existing proof that better thus exist!"

In an interview, Nota replied to claims that they are dating, saying, “She's my home girl. She's my homebrewed girl.”

Nota Baloyi then denied that Lindor Hughes is his girlfriend.

“She's not my hun. She's a hun I know,” Nota Baloyi said.

Mzansi teases Berita over love songs dedicated to Nota

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Berita posted stunning photos to promote her new single, which dropped on Friday, 20 March.

A follower asked Berita whether all of her love songs, which she sang during her marriage to Nota Baloyi, were really about him.

Source: Briefly News