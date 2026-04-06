On Sunday, 5 April 2026, Nota Baloyi addressed speculation that he was in a relationship after a cosy video of him with a mystery woman went viral

Nota responded by sharing a WhatsApp screenshot, identifying the woman and stating when the video was recorded and shared

Social media users questioned or criticised him, while some dug deeper into the woman’s alleged relationship history

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nota Baloyi reacted to a viral video of him and a mystery woman. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi has reacted to rumours that he has found love again, years after his divorce from his Zimbabwean wife, Berita Khumalo.

The music executive-turned-podcast host and the Zimbabwean musician finalised their divorce in June 2024, having announced their separation in 2022.

Following the finalisation of his divorce from Berita, Nota Baloyi’s love life has been the subject of speculation, with pictures of him and his alleged new flame trending in February 2023.

Baloyi’s love life recently became the subject of social media discussion after photos and videos of him with his alleged new girlfriend were shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi Reacts to New Girlfriend Rumours After Viral Cosy Video

On Sunday, 5 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @Am_Blujay shared a video of Nota Baloyi and his alleged new girlfriend. The post was captioned:

“Lord Nota is in love again 🔥🔥”

In the one-minute clip, which was set to Spanch Makhekhe’s Inkanuko, Baloyi was behind the mystery woman. The alleged couple enjoyed a cosy moment, making faces at the camera with the lady occasionally touching his hair.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to rumours that he was in a new relationship, Nota Baloyi shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his alleged new girlfriend, giving more context about her name and when the video was shared. Nota Baloyi shared an emoji, seemingly denying he was in a relationship with the woman. The post was captioned:

“🙂‍↔️”

According to the screenshot, Nota Baloyi’s new flame is Lindor Hughes, and the video was sent in July 2025.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Nota Baloyi breaks silence on new bae

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some were happy that he was in a new relationship, some asked him to clarify what the emoji meant. Several shared more files on the mystery woman.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dating_Market asked:

“Do you deny the allegations, or is it true?”

@matsekepali questioned:

“Weren't you fat-shaming chubby girls, usuthola a corpulent chick?”

@ZandileClock remarked:

“This is the 21-year-old you went on the fuel date with? ❤️🙌🏾🥰 She looks sweet.”

@big_SAUCEEY said:

“We will be there when you start trash-talking about her. We will still support you 🤣😭”

@Natier91 said:

“From Berita to this. This is a total downgrade.”

@zeek50101 commented:

“I almost thought it’s Mseleku’s MaCele.”

Mzansi reacted after Nota Baloyi reacted to a video of him and a mystery woman. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Mzansi teases Berita over love songs dedicated to Nota

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Berita posted stunning photos to promote her new single, which dropped on Friday, 20 March.

A follower asked Berita whether all of her love songs, which she sang during her marriage to Nota Baloyi, were really about him.

Source: Briefly News