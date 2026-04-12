On Saturday, 11 April 2026, Thato Immaculate shared a statement on her X and Facebook accounts announcing that she and her husband, Gash1, had separated

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestants' last social media posts went viral after their divorce announcement

Fans went back to their posts searching for signs of trouble in paradise following the unexpected breakup

Mzansi was stunned by Thato Immaculate’s final post with Gash1. Image: _officialgash1

Source: Instagram

Fans of former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thato Immaculate revisited her last social media post with her estranged husband, Gash1, amid her divorce announcement.

On Saturday, 11 April 2026, Thato caught South Africans off guard when she announced that she and her husband of three years had separated.

On her official X (Twitter) account, Thato Immaculate also clarified the reason she and Gash1 were getting a divorce.

After she released a statement confirming her split from Gash1, whom she met in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 house, fans sifted through her social media posts to see whether there had been any signs that there was trouble in paradise.

Fans revisit Thato Immaculate’s last post with Gash1 amid divorce

Attention quickly turned to an Instagram video that Thato posted on her official Facebook and Instagram accounts just a day before the announcement.

On Friday, 10 April 2026, Thato shared a video of herself and her son's father advertising a SASOL Rewards competition.

In the video, Thato Immaculate and Gash1 were all smiles in several scenarios.

Watch the video below:

Fans confused as Thato’s last post with Gash1 resurfaces

The video left many social media users stunned, with several saying there were no visible signs of tension between the couple. Some even pleaded with the pair to reconcile, while others pointed out one of Gash1’s lines in the ad, which now appears ironic in light of the breakup announcement.

Here are some of the comments from Instagram and Facebook:

Mamacyamzangwa said:

“🙌 Now you are divorcing Bathong.”

iam_kmu pleaded:

We ask for forgiveness on his behalf😢There is nothing out there, guys😢”

am_pila asked:

How? Jwang? How? Because you posted this a day ago.”

Kea Koffee remarked:

“😭 Let's hope the breakup statement is a prank.”

Heavenly Letlape questioned:

“What do you mean? 💔🥹”

Chloé Smith quoted:

“’And I say this without any fear of contradiction-we are cruising nicely’”

Daya Happiness asked:

“I mean, this was just 1 day ago. What happened? 😔”

Fans revisited Thato Immaculate’s final post featuring Gash1. Image: _officialgash1

Source: Instagram

Thato's final personal post days before divorce

In a personal post shared on Wednesday, 1 April, Thato shared several photos, including one of herself and her now-estranged husband, all smiles. The post was captioned:

“Life lately 🌸”

See the post below:

BBMzansi couples who broke up after the show

Thato Immaculate and Gash1 aren't the only Big Brother Mzansi contestants who broke up after trying to work on their relationships outside of the house. Briefly News lists some of the couples who broke up:

Lexi van Niekerk and Mandla Hlatshwayo reportedly broke up after 10 years and two children

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 couple, Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng, also broke up. Apart from breaking up, the couple topped social media trending charts after their relationship was exposed as a scam.

Season 4 couple, Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng, also broke up. Apart from breaking up, the couple topped social media trending charts after their relationship was exposed as a scam. Briefly News also listed South African celebrity couples who parted ways in 2025

Source: Briefly News