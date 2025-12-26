Several South African celebrity couples did not make it to 2025, and they had social media peeps reeling over their splits

From the shocking divorce of former Scandal! actors Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows, to the dramatic split of Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe

One split that people saw coming, though, was Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga, after they noticed how the couple rarely posts photos of each other

A few South African celebrity relationships did not make it in 2025. Image: Ndlovusuncut, Kudzaimushonga

Source: Instagram

In 2025, several South African celebrity couples called it quits. From joint statements that trended online to explosive break-up announcements, these couples' divorces caused many of their fans to have chest pains.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the couples who ended their romances in 2025.

5 celebrity couples who broke up in 2025

Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows

After six years of marriage, the former couple, who are parents to a daughter named Rhulani, announced their divorce in June 2025.

The news was met with shock across social media, with avid fans of their YouTube channel titled The Ndlovus Uncut, expressing their disbelief over the news. However, there was no drama as the couple revealed that their split was amicable.

Stephanie has always been candid about her healing journey. In her YouTube show with her bestie, Petronella, Friendship Frequency, Sandows revealed:

“What I do know and what I am absolutely convinced of is that I am never alone and I have never been alone and I have never felt alone because even in the deepest deepest deepest deepest place of either like you know sadness depression or whatever I have always leaned on the fact that God is right there with me and I think that for me healing looks like peace and think that for me healing looks like peace and peace is not the absence of like emotion and sad days and life things."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga

The Netflix star and her Zimbabwean millionaire, Kudzai Mushonga, had the most unsurprising breakups.

Mushonga revealed their split during his Instagram live session, saying Mbau dumped him like a hot potato in Dubai. He also revealed that he was always falling into depression during their relationship.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mushonga said, “I started feeling unloved, unworthy and not cared for, for a very long time. The only thing I had was Dubai views. I was very depressed, I was dying inside...I gave it my all, but I was sinking into depression.”

Phumeza Shoba and Mnqobi Mdabe

Although the couple never divulged any details about their alleged split, they dominated headlines. After 18 years together and 11 years of marriage, the celebrity couple decided to go their separate ways.

The actress reportedly filed for divorce in July 2025 after allegedly accusing him of infidelity. Intricate details about their divorce settlement also gained widespread reactions, with people offering their mixed views on it.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle

The Big Brother Mzansi winner remained mum about his break-up; however, Ashley Ogle made sure the fans knew about it. During her appearance on Lasizwe's YouTube channel, Ogle said, “I'm going to just say that Sweet Guluva broke up with me. The man, I didn't break up with him. So obviously, I was forced to go with it,” Ashley Ogle said.

She admitted that she is still in love with Guluva; however, there are complications.

Lorraine Moropa Tyler ICU

They were expected to walk down the aisle, but life happened. Just a few months after their engagement, the Amapiano star and the actress surprised fans when news of their breakup first gained traction.

After confirming their engagement in January 2025, Moropa hinted at betrayal in an Instagram post, "Watched God wipe my tears on an international stage after silently surviving betrayal. The same pain that tried to drown me became the wave that carried me higher. Privately betrayed. Publicly restored," wrote Moropa.

A look at the South African celebrity couples who broke up in 2025. Image: Phumezamdabe, Tylericu

Source: Instagram

Speedsta and Lungile's home for sale amid break-up rumours

Another celebrity couple who broke up in 2025 was DJ Speedsta and Lungile Thabethe. Briefly News previously reported that DJ Speedsta and his long-term girlfriend, Lungile Thabethe, have reportedly put their house up for sale

According to social media chatter, the couple called it quits shortly after renovating their new home and welcoming a baby.

