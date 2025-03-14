The former Big Brother Mzansi stars Sinaye and Zee trended on social media after their fake relationship was exposed

Many netizens posted pictures of Zee's real boyfriend on Twitter (X) and revealed that the two reality TV stars allegedly scammed them

Many netizens exploded on social media as they weren't happy after seeing the news that Zee and Sinaye's relationship was fake

‘BBMzansi’ stars Zee and Sinaye allegedly scammed their fans. Image: @_sinaye, @_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Zintle Mofokeng and Sinaye Kotobe allegedly pulled the greatest heist of all time.

Recently, the former Big Brother Mzansi stars left many of their fans fuming on social media after it was revealed that their relationship was fake and that they allegedly pretended to be a couple to cash in some gifts from their fans.

Many netizens on social media dug deep and found pictures of Zintle's real boyfriend.

@snazzy123222221 posted the photos of the real boyfriend on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Zee, Sinaye. So Zee has a boyfriend and she was scamming people and they were fully time staying together before the show #BBMzansi."

See the post below:

Netizens divided over Zeenaye's fake ship

Many netizens exploded on social media after finding out that most of them were scammed by Zee and Sinaye. See some of the comments below:

@babygyalxxxx commented:

"If anyone deserves to be dragged its Sinaye. He was so committed to cooking zeenaye he even left his GF of 6 years for shippers gifts. Please, you all must leave Zee alone."

@zeelove22 wrote:

"I hope Xanthi rejects Sinaye’s fraudulent ass and block him everywhere. Imagine leaving your girlfriend of 10 years for a girl you met for 72 days because of shipper's gifts. #BBMzansi."

@BiggieB__ said:

"I wish Ashley and Guluva could disappoint y'all like Zee and Sinaye lol... Guluva athole u Ashley with a boyfriend outside. Kunyiwe once. #BBMzansi."

@Abby_jasss replied:

"Zee and Sinaye pulled the greatest heist of all time."

@londeka_lo54380 responded:

"Zeenaye's gist is killing me. Serves that Sinaye boy right for leaving his long term relationship for shipper's money. Oh Zee baby I wasn’t familiar with your game."

Fans allegedly got scammed by Zee and Sinaye. Image: @_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

BBMzansi star Sinaye Kotobe dumps gf to pursue Zee Mofokeng

Meanwhile in August 2024, the former Big Brother Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe turned things upside down on social media with his shenanigans.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star allegedly dumped his longtime girlfriend, Xhanti Pikinini, so that he could pursue a romantic relationship with the former contestant, Zee Mofokeng.

@Sanelenkosixx shared the news about Kotobe on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Sinaye Kotobe ended his long-term relationship with Xhanti Pikinini to pursue a relationship with his fellow BBM contestant Zee Mofokeng, whom he has taken on a vacation to Dubai."

Zintle and Sinaye's relationship: Where it all began

The two first connected in the fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi in 2024. However, the relationship kicked off just after the show. Sinaye had a girlfriend before the show, but they reportedly broke up when he pursued his relationship with Zintle.

Since their exit from Big Brother, the two have been getting endorsement deals as a couple, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BNG. Individually, the pair have built a loyal fanbase from the show. Zintle has benefited massively from the fans, who gifted her with a R100,000 cheque in January.

Luzuko clears the air on his relationship with Jojo

Just recently, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi's Luzuko Mashalaba broke his silence on his bond with Jojo, Karabo Sejojo. Mashalaba is one of the latest housemates to be evicted from the fifth season of the reality show Big Brother Mzansi. He was evicted alongside actor Sphamandla Sipha Lee Mthembu and Abongile "Ezra" Mhambi in a shocking triple elimination.

In his post-interview with presenter Smash Afrika, the 26-year-old was candid about his friendship with fellow housemate Jojo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News