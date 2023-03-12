Andile Ncube wrote his ex-girlfriend and model Rosette Nwana a heartfelt message on his Instagram page

The TV presenter wished his baby mama a happy birthday and explained in a long post what she means to him

SA social media users discussed their close relationship, and some suggested they get back together

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Andile Ncube penned Rosette Ncwana touching birthday message. Image: @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Andile Ncube and Rosette Ncwana have been separated for years but remain close friends and co-parents to their daughter Gabrielle.

The duo went through a very bitter breakup years ago, but it seems time healed their wounds because lately, they have been inspiring SA with their co-parenting relationship.

Andile Ncube wishes Rosette Ncwana a happy birthday

Andile showered the supermodel with praise on her birthday and posted a throwback picture of them when they were young and in love, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I love this pic, we were so young and living like tomorrow was a far-away fairytale and not once did we ever plan or speak of being together forever and even if we did, I’m sure we would never have dreamt of it in this way but here we are inseparable and bonded by a common love.

You are one of the dearest and closest beings and friends to me, I appreciate you and am grateful to walk this journey with you."

The TV presenter joked that he is tired of getting dumped because of Rosette and said she should keep her current boyfriend to give relationships a fighting chance.

Rosette Ncwana replies to Andile Ncube's Instagram post

Rosette reciprocated the online love to her baby daddy and said the sweet message meant a lot to her.

"Nkululeko! Not you making me cry! That’s so beautiful. My life is better with you in it. We doing this “forever” together and with our babies. This guy is the one, I promised! We still need to gossip about him before ke shada! I love you.❤️"

Read Andile Ncube's birthday message to Rosette Ncwana below:

SA social media users discuss Andile and Rosette's relationship

Natasha Alexander posted:

"I would like to see these two married one day and getting old together finish."

Nkhensani Mabunda asked:

"Why did he break up with Rossete in the first place?"

@soniachi102 said:

"You legit love her. You should go back because this is more than co-parenting buti. Uyamuthanda umuntu wako."

@sugardee0 mentioned:

"Maybe if she gets a man in her life you will treat her and the others with the respect they deserve. Clearly, you are not over her. "

@kavezembuauazeua wrote:

"Just get back together.❤️"

@wantuza commented:

"We love this co-parenting. Please share some tips."

@ladynn_1 added:

"Bathong, the caption is so cute, happy birthday to her."

@ethanscuisine said:

"He loves her. He’s just scared of commitment and being caged.You can just do an open relationship though."

Andile Ncube responds to MaMkhize romance rumours after their saucy pictures caused a buzz online

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Andile Ncube has broken his silence following reports that he is in a romantic relationship with reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

The pictures of the media personalities had Mzansi buzzing after their recent interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News