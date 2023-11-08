Music sensation Sjava foretold his success almost ten years ago, and he took a trip down memory lane to reflect

He posted on Facebook in 2015, where he reintroduced himself by saying he was going to start charging R10K for a gig, and it was non-negotiable

His followers are wondering how much he makes now, with some taking lessons of manifestation from him

isiZulu rapper Jabulani "Sjava" Hadebe has had a full circle moment after reflecting on his journey as an artist. He remembered a time when he took a do-or-die risk that changed his career to what we know it now.

Sjava looks back at his life-changing 2015 Facebook post

He took to his Twitter to reflect on where he's come from as an artist by taking his old Facebook from eight years ago, which said:

"I am working so hard on my plan for my music night and day, in and out of provinces, meetings and all. Some believe in me some don't, watch me do it and making it a huge success. I am gonna start charging R10 000 per show. TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT!"

Check out his repost below:

Netizens curious about Sjava's charging fee

The tweet made his followers question the star on his booking fee now that he's blown up. Others were inspired by the iNkabi Zezwe member who now tours the country with people idolising him:

@T_Maepa was curious:

"What’s your booking fee manje mfo ka Jama?"

@Khanya_Ntanzi1 hyped him:

"You're worth hundreds of thousands now."

@imheaven_sent was inspired:

"It pays off some day one day."

@thulani_mzamo said:

"Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo... You spoke life into your dreams and now you have shows all over Mzansi. Give praise and thanks."

