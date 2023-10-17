Netizens Shower Kwesta with Praise after Comforting Mourning TikTok Fan in Video: “This Made Me Cry”
- Award-winning rapper Kwesta showed some love for one mourning the death of her father, who was a big fan
- Nana Mbalentle Bulabula posted on her TikTok a surprise video of the rapper sending his condolences
- The post tugged at heartstrings and had social media users in tears, praising the Ngudu hitmaker for his humility
Kwesta showed extreme signs of humility when he comforted one social media user who was still mourning her father's death, saying the rapper made her grieving process a bit easier.
Nana Mbalentle Bulabula sends gratitude video to Kwesta
The TikTok user @nanambalentlebula took to her timeline to post an emotional video showing the Spirit hitmaker surprising her while she was out and about to comfort her for her loss.
She wrote her point of view on the video that Kwesta was her late father's favourite artist, and he came through to personally pay his respects to her.
@nanambalentlebula captioned her post and said:
"Oh daddy I wish you could see this! I am so grateful Bhut’ Senzo @Kwesta and Sis @Yolanda Vilakazi for this moment. You have made this life thing a little easier. I am truly grateful."
Check out the emotional video below:
Netizens applaud Kwesta for his humility
The video caught some social media users feeling touched by his kindness and humility. Some people caught feelings and found themselves feeling Nana's pain. These are some of their comments:
@Silly45 praised:
"D@mn kwesta uno Thando hey."
@Mntomuhle Nqobile Nkosi applauded:
"Salute to Kwesta for the hugs and forehead kisses."
@boi-2melo agreed:
"Agh, Kwesta is such a gentleman. The forehead kiss made me teary nje."
@Khanyisa Mabece said:
"This made me cry, Kwesta has such a beautiful heart, a decent human being. Condolences beautiful lady."
@Yolanda Vilakazi sent her love:
"We love you Nana!"
@Khanya Dunjana sent his condolences:
"What an amazing man your father was. always ready to assist and help others in need. we lost a great man."
@size11Wakwakheswa confessed:
"Not me crying as well."
@Psych me up noticed:
"Senzo has such a kind spirit!"
Kwesta celebrates 12 years of romance with Yolanda
In more Kwesta stories on Briefly News, DaKAR celebrated 12 years of love with his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, with a gorgeous photoshoot.
The couple who stuck together against the odds - including cheating rumours are still going strong, even after tying the knot in 2018 and 2019.
