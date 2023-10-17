Award-winning rapper Kwesta showed some love for one mourning the death of her father, who was a big fan

Nana Mbalentle Bulabula posted on her TikTok a surprise video of the rapper sending his condolences

The post tugged at heartstrings and had social media users in tears, praising the Ngudu hitmaker for his humility

Kwetsa was spotted comforting a grieving fan, Nana Mbalentle Bulabula, in a tearful TikTok video. Images: @sliqx_, @nanambalentlebula/TikTok

Kwesta showed extreme signs of humility when he comforted one social media user who was still mourning her father's death, saying the rapper made her grieving process a bit easier.

Nana Mbalentle Bulabula sends gratitude video to Kwesta

The TikTok user @nanambalentlebula took to her timeline to post an emotional video showing the Spirit hitmaker surprising her while she was out and about to comfort her for her loss.

She wrote her point of view on the video that Kwesta was her late father's favourite artist, and he came through to personally pay his respects to her.

@nanambalentlebula captioned her post and said:

"Oh daddy I wish you could see this! I am so grateful Bhut’ Senzo @Kwesta and Sis @Yolanda Vilakazi for this moment. You have made this life thing a little easier. I am truly grateful."

Check out the emotional video below:

Netizens applaud Kwesta for his humility

The video caught some social media users feeling touched by his kindness and humility. Some people caught feelings and found themselves feeling Nana's pain. These are some of their comments:

@Silly45 praised:

"D@mn kwesta uno Thando hey."

@Mntomuhle Nqobile Nkosi applauded:

"Salute to Kwesta for the hugs and forehead kisses."

@boi-2melo agreed:

"Agh, Kwesta is such a gentleman. The forehead kiss made me teary nje."

@Khanyisa Mabece said:

"This made me cry, Kwesta has such a beautiful heart, a decent human being. Condolences beautiful lady."

@Yolanda Vilakazi sent her love:

"We love you Nana!"

@Khanya Dunjana sent his condolences:

"What an amazing man your father was. always ready to assist and help others in need. we lost a great man."

@size11Wakwakheswa confessed:

"Not me crying as well."

@Psych me up noticed:

"Senzo has such a kind spirit!"

