A man took to TikTok seeking assistance from the community to find her sister, who he believes is being held captive by her employers in China

He shared his sister's story, explaining that his sibling had gone to China for work and had lost contact with their family

Through a heartfelt video, the young man asked TikTok users for help locating his sister

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man shared a video of his sister pleading for people to assist him in finding her. Images: @mthoko1988

Source: TikTok

A man made a distressing plea on TikTok when he turned to the platform, desperately seeking help to locate his sister.

Man pleads for assistance

TikTok user @mthoko1988 shared a video on his page and claims his sister is being held against her will by her employers in China. The concerned brother shared his sister's story, revealing that she had travelled to China for work as a teacher.

They have not had contact with her since 18 October 2023. In a series of TikTok videos, he implored the global community for assistance, fearing her sister might be in a dangerous situation.

Click here to watch the video.

Man pleads for help as he searches for his sister. Images: @mthoko1988

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers rally together

While the details of his sister's predicament remain unclear, his emotional pleas have struck a chord with TikTok users. Many have shared her videos in hopes of reaching a wider audience and, potentially, people who might be able to offer help or information.

People flocked to the comment section:

User75 said:

"May God protect her until she is found."

@Noz74

"Did you speak to the ambassdor?"

@BlessedFaith

"Just saw that she's in hopsital, wishing her speedy recovery."

@BeautyNdlovu

"That time I just receive a job offer from UK which is very good while SA send me regret letter every day with no luck."

Zinhlw said

"Our sisters and brothers must come back to their country."

South African teacher assaulted in China

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about South African kindergarten teacher Nolusindiso Hleko, who had been assaulted in China, is now safe in Germany after sharing her ordeal on social media.

Hleko posted a video on her YouTube channel recounting the alleged assault by a human resources manager in Shanghai.

South Africans have shared encouraging messages with the young woman and hope she got out of the country safely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News