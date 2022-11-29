South African rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi recently celebrated their 12th anniversary as a couple

Kwesta took to Instagram to share a boo'd up photo in honour of their big day and the snap quickly went viral

Mzansi netizens rushed to the comments section to express their affection for the famous couple

Kwesta and his bae Yolanda Vilakazi have been married for three years and have been in a romantic relationship for 12 years.

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have been together for 12 years. Image: @yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

Despite being together for over a decade, the famous couple is still going strong. Even cheating rumors that circulated linking Kwesta to another woman were unable to destroy Kwesta and Yolanda's unbreakable bond.

Not long ago, controversial blogger Musa Khawula accused Kwesta of cheating on Yolanda. Musa claimed Kwesta was having an affair with a woman named Nthabiseng, who lives in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

According to ZAlebs, Musa even claimed that Nthabiseng is Kwesta's muse for some of his songs, including Nthabiseng.

However, Kwesta and Yolanda ignored the hearsay and refused to let their ship sink.

Recently, the Kwesta shared a lovey-dovey picture in celebration of their 12th year anniversary on Instagram.

In the comments, South Africans expressed their admiration for Yolanda and Kwesta's union, writing:

@kyaradunn said:

"Happy Anniversary "

@mayiphephi shared:

"For black love, thank you for remaining resolute "

@dearworld_mkg posted:

"Congratulations family nothing more real than love."

@thabs_theconnect replied:

"What a couple "

@langomvelase commented:

"So beautiful ❤️"

@queenazizzar wrote:

"You guys are gorgeous together this is a beautiful shot! "

@100k_makhasethi_ also said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@thabangmanyoni added:

"You're growing strong! God bless this beautiful union "

