YoTV child star Psyfo Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah poured their hearts out in social media posts celebrating their second anniversary

Psyfo and Aamirah admitted in their captions that the journey had not been easy, but they were grateful to have made it

Mzansi celebrities and online users left messages wishing the famous couple a happy second anniversary

Psyfo Ngwenya, a YoTV child star, and his wife Aamirah recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The adorable couple got married in November 2020.

Pysfo and Aamirah Ngwenya celebrated their second wedding anniversary by sharing sweet social media posts with each other. Image: @iammrcroc, @nandi_madida and @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

In honour of their anniversary, ZAlebs reported that psyfo wrote a lengthy sweet letter to Aamirah. Psyfo reflected on their two years of marriage and five years of dating, saying:

“Happy 2-year anniversary, my wife!!! We have managed to start our own family in such a short space of time since we met. To many more years together and our newborn King!!!”

Aamirah also posted some meaningful words to her husband on Instagram. Aamirah stated that despite having a happy marriage, there had been challenges along the way. Aamirah wrote:

"Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made To two beautifully, challenging years. Happy anniversary."

Aamirah's Instagram post attracted a large number of comments. Mzansi celebs were also spotted in the comments section.

Nandi Madida, a TV presenter, and DJ Speedsta, a South African musician, responded to Aamirah's post with red hearts.

Online peeps also wished Psyfo and Aamirah a happy second anniversary. Netizens wrote:

@siphokazi___ said:

"Happy Anniversary, stay blessed! "

@jaybeatzdj shared:

"Happy anniversary to both of you ❤️ all the best."

@mandisajongwe posted:

"I love you two !!!!❤️❤️❤️ and my King, of course. Happy anniversary "

@jusoriginally_t replied:

"Awwhhhh, Happy Anniversary to you and your hubby. May continued blessings be the light of your journey ❤️❤️"

@vouks commented:

"More blessings to you guys "

@t_masango wrote:

"What a beautiful day it was."

@msroseline also said:

"Happy anniversary fam here's to more years ♥️♥️♥️"

@kycace added:

"Happy Anniversary, Y'all beautiful journey to watch "

Psyfo and Aamirah Ngwenya's iconic baby reveal

In related stories, Briefly News reported that former YoTV child star Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya and his wife, Aamirah, were expecting a baby boy. The former Generations actor took to his timeline to share a cute golf-themed gender reveal clip.

The celeb couple surprised many of their industry peers with the unusual gender reveal. The clip started with Psyfo preparing for a big golf day, but the plot twist had the whole of Mzansi cheering for the couple.

Mzansi celebs and the media personality's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him and his boo.

