Idols SA Season 17 winner Berry Trytsman revealed on her Instagram page that she bought a new crib

The post of the star who rose to prominence in the famous Mzansi Magic singing competition drew a large number of comments from fans

New Idols SA judge Thembi Seete was also seen congratulating Berry for securing a home for her family

Berry Trytsman, the Season 17 winner of Idols SA, has purchased a new luxury home.

'Idols SA' winner Berry Trytsman bought a new crib. Image: @berry_trytsman

Source: Instagram

Berry announced the wonderful news on her official Instagram page. The singer posted a photo of herself in front of her new home with her estate agent, whom she referred to as Mimi.

Berry thanked Mimi in her caption for helping her choose the crib. The stunning woman also remembered to thank God for the blessing of being able to afford a pricey home for herself, her husband, and their four children.

"God is good all the time We bought our first house! My amazing friend Mimi helped us with the process and she was an absolute gem, making sure we knew what to do every step of the way❤️ Thank you Jesus for your blessings "

Congratulatory comments from fans and celebrities have since poured into the post.

Gomora star and Idols SA Season 18 judge, Thembi Seete, was also spotted congratulating the star in the comments section.

Even though Thembi was not a member of the Season 17 judging panel, her comment was so sweet. The response indicated that the stars are well acquainted. Thembi wrote:

"Congratulations honey, I am happy for you"

See other comments from peeps below:

@davidenelemmetjies said:

"Congratulations Berry. God is good all the time."

@yvjagiya shared:

"Congratulations Berry, I pray that you and your family witness more of Jehovah's goodness that's yet to come your way...So happy for you guys❤️"

@teri_clanton wrote:

"BERRY!!!! I'm so ecstatic for you. What a wonderful milestone and a necessity as your family and business grow."

@nadinesmallbergblog reacted:

"Amazing!!! Congratulations, can’t wait to come over for coffee."

@shes.just.a.mom also said:

"Oh my goodness congratulations! That's amazing! "

@tima.reece also shared:

"YAY!!! That’s wonderful, Berry Pie ❤️ Congratulations babe. You and your family must make tons of incredible memories in your home."

@lurh46 replied:

"Berries are winning❤️... Congratulations"

@mellaminnaar added:

"Wow, what a big achievement. Congratulations @berry_trytsman well deserved. God is so good!!!"

