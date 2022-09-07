Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah are expecting a baby boy as the couple announced the news with a cute gender reveal video

The former YoTV child star took to his timeline to reveal the good news to his fans and Mzansi celebs are here for the golf-themed gender reveal clip

The celeb couple's friends and fans took to Psyfo's comment section to congratulate him and Aamirah and wished their baby boy a healthy life

Former YoTV child star Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya and his wife, Aamirah, are expecting a baby boy. The former Generations actor took to his timeline to share a cute golf-themed gender reveal clip.

Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Aamirah are expecting a baby boy. Image: @sidwell_n

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple surprised many of their industry peers with the unusual gender reveal. The clip starts with Psyfo preparing for a big golf day, but the plot twist had the whole of Mzansi cheering for the couple.

TshisaLIVE reports that Psyfo shared the clip on his Instagram timeline. The star captioned the post:

"Since you've been asking me for golf tips, I decided to open a golf clinic!!!! This morning we got off to a good start!!!!"

Mzansi celebs and the media personality's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him and his boo.

zenandemfenyana said:

"Love this gender reveal. Congratulations guys."

drnandipha wrote:

"Wow!!!! Congratulations guys!!!"

atandwakani commented:

"AAAAAAAAAHH!!! Congratulations!!! That was a dope gender reveal…. Wishing you both a happy and healthy baby."

abrooklynwinter said:

"A BABY BOYYYYYY. Congratulations guyzini."

thando_8 wrote:

"Oh my word. Yes! We love a baby boy! Congratulations."

babyflo13 added:

"BEST REVEAL EVER. Congratulations guys."

Source: Briefly News