Babes Wodumo Remembers Late Husband Mampintsha With Cute Video, Mzansi Reacts: “We Miss Him”
- Babes Wodumo tugged at fans' heartstrings when she shared a cute memory of Mampintsha
- The Gqom star posted a clip of her late husband and their son's adorable interaction on set that melted the crew
- Mzansi showed love to Babes and sent comforting words as she mourned her late husband
Babes Wodumo shared a sweet memory of her late husband, Mampintsha, and their little boy.
Babes Wodumo remembers Mampintsha
Nearly two years after her late husband's death, Babes Wodumo continues to keep Mampintsha's memory alive through candid videos and photos.
The Big Nuz member tragically died on 24 December 2022 after suffering what was reported as a minor stroke that later sent him to the hospital.
Giving fans a look into the kind of father Mampintsha was, Babes shared a cute video of the Kwaito star on set while his baby boy, Sponge, walked about and distracted everyone.
Babes captured her hubby's cute interaction with their adventurous son, who stole the show and had all eyes on him the entire time:
Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo
Fans couldn't help but feel sorry for Babes, who only has memories of her husband:
South African TV presenter, Laconco, was shattered:
"Eyi, but death though. He left a huge gap in the country; I can’t imagine in your life."
ngcobo.pamela wrote
"You captured these little moments that make beautiful memories now for you and Sponge. Qhubeka uphumule Mpintsho."
thobeh_dlamini posted:
"We miss him."
njoy__ii said:
"Yoo, to be honest, I miss Uthando Lodumo. I really hope that God heals you, Sisi."
siphesihlemsholozishongwe showed love to Mampintsha:
"Mampintsha was a vibe!"
musa.khwela responded:
"A broken heart can't rest; this guy is truly missed."
