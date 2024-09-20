A young lady showed off her fancy Apple Watch, and people on the internet were loving it

She unveiled how she uses it in the stores in a video going viral on social media, gearing loads of views

People reacted to the hun's content as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A young lady bragged about her Apple Watch in a TikTok video making rounds online, which left people envious.

A lady showed off how she uses her Apple Watch to pay in a TikTok video. Image: @tasha.ndlovzzz

Source: Instagram

Woman flexes using her Apple Watch to pay

The stunner shared a clip on the video-sharing app showing her flexing her Apple Watch while paying. The footage, posted by TikTok user @tasha.ndlovzzz, shows the babe at the store standing in front of a till and using her watch like a pro.

@tasha.ndlovzzz's video was well-received among online users. Many were in awe of the hun's watch, while others simply asked questions. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering over 157k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the babe showcasing her Apple Watch payment method below:

People react to hun's video

The online community loved the woman's post as many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mahle

"Once I buy an Apple watch, I will never use my iPhone to pay."

Pakathwayo expressed:

"I have an Apple Watch, and I don’t know how to pay with it."

Bonolo Morena shared:

"Okay, I’m getting an Apple Watch."

Rivi replied:

"Me ever since I got my watch, even when my phone is in my hand."

Nene Leakes Wig commented:

"Ni rich."

Sophia Nokere Projects wrote:

"Teach me to have this confidence to pay with phone ka tshaba."

