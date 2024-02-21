A young lady took to social media to unveil her Apple devices, which left peeps envious

In the TikTok video, the woman appeared to be in her bedroom with her MacBook open on her bed

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip, with many loving her content while others inquired about her job

This young lady proved that studying hard always pays off in the end. The woman wowed online users with her Apple collections.

Young woman shows off her Apple items on TikTok

A clip posted by @mapholivanessa on the video platform shows the young lady celebrating her achievement by showcasing it to her followers. In the clip, the woman can be seen standing in what appears to be her bedroom, and behind her is an open MacBook. As the video progressed, the stunner unveiled all her Apple boxes, which left peeps envious.

The video gathered over 126K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

@mapholivanessa captioned her post saying:

"Pov: You studied hard so you can afford yourself."

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to the woman's video

Many online users were in awe of the lady's purchase from Apple as they rushed to her comment to gush over her items, while others were motivated by her clip.

Tasha.ndlovzzz said:

"Lemme further my studies."

Bonolo added:

"If you don’t mind my asking, what do you do? I’m in matric and want this for myself."

Lordddddscot wrote:

"Let me pack and head to campus."

Koena Thoriso shared:

"The motivation I didn't know I needed."

User simply said:

"I hope I get here."

