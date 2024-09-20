South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo went all out for his nephew's matric dance

A video of the star in a luxury Mercedes-Benz Barbus dropping off his nephew at the event went viral

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video

Oscar Mbo took his nephew to his matric dance. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

The South African House music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo recently made headlines on social media.

Oscar Mbo goes all out for his nephew's matric dance

The talented House Music producer Oscar Mbo became the talk of the town on social media after he celebrated his son's birthday by sharing the moments he had with him online.

Recently, the Yes God hitmaker went out for his nephew's matric dance, where he took him and his date to the event in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz Barbus. The video of them was posted by an online user @_BlackZA on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Y'all didn't believe me when i said Oscar Mboyoo is ma uncle. Oscar Mbo naphews matric Dance."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@gerrshom wrote:

"How you seat in the front seat and let your date seat alone in the backseat, these young kids know nothing."

@DeepIce12 responded:

"Iit won't end well ka Oscar."

@bxdbxxch replied:

"I can’t believe he let his partner sit in the back alone that’s just crazy."

@dandyCul commented:

"He stole the show, but why he let his partner sit at the back alone like that."

@MrNoBdddyy tweeted:

"Oscar is a true living legend trust me."

