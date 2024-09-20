Busta 929 Buys Himself New Property for His 32nd Birthday, SA Reacts: “The Boy Is Focused”
- South African Amapiano DJ and producer Busta 929 recently purchased a new property for himself
- The Mapula Hitmaker bought a new house in celebration of his 32nd birthday
- The news about Busta 929 buying a new house was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews
DJ and producer Busta 929 is at it again — pampering himself with the greatest gifts on his special day every year.
Busta 929 buys new property.
The Amapiano DJ and music producer Busta 929 has social media buzzing once again because he made his birthday very special.
Recently, the Mapula hitmaker gave himself an amazing birthday present: He bought himself another house and shared pictures of it on his Instagram page.
He wrote:
"Best birthday gift ever, signing another title deed, another property, Danko, and thank you for your support."
See the post below:
The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about Busta 929's new property on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Busta 929 purchases a new property as a gift to himself on his 32nd birthday."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Busta 929 purchasing new property
Shortly after it was shared that the music producer bought another property for his birthday, many social media users reacted. See some of the comments below:
@khandizwe_chris commented:
"The boy is focused."
@AgentChitsinde wrote:
"Now that is what is needed in this life, to spoil yourself."
@TheRealMotase tweeted:
"Let's hope it's not gonna be a Diddy house."
@Liihlendimande responded:
"The kinder gift I would give myself."
@PhoshPk replied:
"I hope tax matters for these boys are in good standing. They are too loud with everything."
@mpho_pitsi_za mentioned:
"Congratulations young man."
