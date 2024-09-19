The South African veteran midfielder Andile Jali was hard at work on his farm recently

A video of the star working on his farm was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens were impressed by the star as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Andile Jali impressed netizens as he worked on his farm. Image: Vincent Van Doornick

The former Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali stepped out of his football world to try something new.

Andile Jali hard at work on his farm

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Andile Jali has recently made headlines on social media. This was after the star flaunted his luxury motorbikes online amid his legal battle with Moroka Swallows.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video on its Twitter (X) page of the veteran midfielder hard at work on his farm. In the clip, the star is seen working, taking out fodder.

The video was captioned:

"Andile Jali seen busy at his farm."

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed by Andile Jali

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens were impressed by the star as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@evelenxthree33 commented:

"He invested well, he will not go hungry."

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"All the best to him. God bless you Mhlekazi."

@khandizwe_chris responded:

"That's why he scored that Banger Today, he got a lot of energy from the farm."

@PostiveImpact89 replied:

"I like Andile, I love his work, he is an inspiration really."

@tymlescouture reacted:

"Other soccer players need to learn from him - stop this nonsense of going broke and begging people for money."

@NtebaM80692 replied:

"Great work done by Mr Jali."

@Oliver36444569 tweeted:

"Well done Andile, you are such an inspiration."

