Busta 929 has been a topic for some time now as his name hogged publications for all the wrong reasons

Today, Mzansi got to find out just how old the Amapiano DJ is as he celebrated his 31st birthday

Busta was showered with birthday love from fans and his mother who spoiled him on his special day

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Busta 929's mother surprised him with Lacoste clothing on his birthday, he revealed that she introduced him to designer brands. Images: Busta 929

Source: Facebook

Busta 929 has turned a year old and Mzansi got to find out how old the DJ is. The Gqoz Gqoz hitmaker celebrated his 31st birthday with a letter to himself and fans followed suit with warm messages. The muso's mother understood the assignment when she brought her superstar son Lacoste clothing.

Busta went on to reveal that his mom is the one to introduce him to designer brands.

Busta 929 reveals age in birthday post

In a heartfelt Instagram post, DJ/ producer Busta 929 wished himself a happy birthday as he showed pride in how far he's come.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Busta gained popularity in 2020 and has since built a name for himself in the music and entertainment industry both for the good and the bad.

His age has been a topic for some time due to the controversies surrounding his name and he finally shared how old he is. Busta was born in 19(92) on the ninth month of the year (September):

"Baba 92, happy birthday mfanaka. I’m very proud of you poi, keep on pushing, to more life and wealth. Stay strong."

The popular producer also posted the birthday spoils he received from his mom who went all out for him:

"A special birthday gift from my mum,she’s the one who taught me all these designer clothes."

Fans salute Busta 929 on his birthday

Mzansi flooded the DJ's comments with warm wishes on his birthday:

goodguystyles_ said:

"Happy Birthday 92 Ntjaka, Stay blessed dawg."

thereal_t.m.a_rsa responded:

"Danko papta!"

arise_chabalala commented:

"More life and blessings."

thabo.ramadi posted:

"Happy birthday mei chommie."

tumileonard_theoha added:

"Happy Birthday 929, keep blessing us with the hits and more life to you brother."

maholwana_liphelo said:

"Happy new age to you baba 92."

sihle_kieramatilda_phakathi responded:

"Happy birthday more life more blessings!"

iam.flexy_tee06 commented:

"Happy BIRTHDAY MFANA THUPA!"

deetonyc_musiq posted:

"Grootman thupha, happy happy, more life and more progress grootman."

bandile8929 said:

"HBD BABA BRONGOL. WISH U MANY MORE YEARS TO COME, KEEP GIVING US HITS!"

Busta 929 blasted on social media

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Busta 929 posting pictures of his stunning mansion all while being blasted for his supposed scandalous ways.

The DJ has been tied to speculations of dating underage girls on several occasions and the claims have undoubtedly stuck to his name.

He was called out on social media after a clip of him partying with young girls surfaced online and shocked internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News