Busta 929 has fired back at social media reports that he is dating a 16-year-old girl that has been making rounds online

The star was heavily blasted by peeps after popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Busta is back to dating minors

Busta 929 fired back at the claims by sharing pictures of his stunning mansion and noted that people are intimidated by his success

Popular South African DJ and music producer Busta 929 is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star was recently accused of dating underage girls again.

Busta 929 has slammed the reports that he is dating an underage girl. Image: @busta_929

Busta 929 accused of dating underage girls again

Busta 929 has been accused of dating minors again. This comes after the amapiano DJ was accused of dating a 17-year-old. Last year, Busta came under fire after he allegedly went partying with 14-year-olds for more than five days.

Speaking about the incident at the time, Busta said he only took the girls because he wanted to shoot a music video with them.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula recently revealed that Busta is back to his old ways and is now dating a 16-year-old since November last year.

Busta 929 slams report that he is dating a 16-year-old

Taking to his Twitter page, the famous DJ poured hot water on the reports that he is dating underage girls.

He shared a snap of his stunning mansion and said people always find negative things to say when he is winning. He wrote:

"My achievements are always making people to come up with stories,anyways congratulations to me for my new house."

Busta 929's followers react to amapiano DJ's post

Social media users had a lot to say to Busta 929 after he shared his house. Some congratulated him on the beautiful home while others told him to stop chasing minors.

@tsholo_konopi commented:

"Congratulations. Well done. But really now, stop chasing minors. It’s disgusting!"

@marvin_H96 commented:

"There’s no smoke without fire and in my language they say a fly will always follow rotten things."

@joyofsaint1 added:

"You’re not distracting us from the fact that you’re dating children."

Slik Talk tears into Busta 929 over DJ's relationship with underage girl

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Slik Talk has hit out hard at Busta 929 on the timeline over recent reports that the popular Amapiano DJ is in a relationship with a teenager allegedly born in 2005.

Busta 929 topped the trends list in Mzansi for most of Monday after an image, which has since gone viral, showed him and the alleged teen in a suggestive pose while posing in front of the mirror for a selfie.

