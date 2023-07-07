Popular hip hop artist Maglera Doe Boy has announced that he and Toss are working on a collaboration

Toss has been booked and busy working with various local stars outside of the Amapiano genre

Fans are hyped after the two artists made the announcement during an Instagram live session

Brace yourself for some new heat coming from Maglera Doe Boy and Toss.

Maglera Doe Boy and Toss refrained from speaking much about the new song, but they promised that it is good. Image: @magleradoeboy, @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The two stars made the announcement on social media during Maglera Doe Boy's Instagram Live.

Maglera and Toss promise that their new song is heat

In the snippet shared by The Hype Collector from the live session, Maglera Doe Boy made the official announcement.

“Let me tell you guys a secret, I won’t tell you guys the name of the song. But me and Toss have a crazy song.”

Toss confirmed the news and said:

“Yeah, we have a wild one.”

Fans cannot contain their excitement after the stars made the announcement

@tshegofatso_musapelo said:

"It’s always fun to see men get this happy with one another!! It’s really something the game needs more often."

@centralonetv said:

"Central one loves y'all my brothers."

@murwamadala_funzani said:

"Can't wait."

@barzon_threadz said:

"YOOOOOH, are we ready Mara?"

@mmatebogomteighmere said:

"Agh! Soo cool."

