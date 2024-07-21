Amapiano producer Busta 929 shared pictures on Instagram of the work-in-progress on a property

He posted pictures void of a caption, leaving his followers to take a wild guess about what might be in the pipeline

Over on X, social media influencer @ChrisExcel102 shared the same pictures, taking an opportune jibe at the DJ

Social media users flooded the mentions as they reacted to the DJ's latest acquisition with their share of slights

Amapiano DJ and producer Busta 929 shared pictures of himself standing beside an unfinished property.

Source: Instagram

DJ and producer Busta 929 is at it again — building a property likely to rival his existing one after taking to Instagram to share pictures of the work-in-progress.

The music man was visibly excited to share captionless pictures of his latest investment with his 1.3 million followers on the platform.

Busta 929's new property

It was left for them to guess what was in the pipeline, with some seeing it as a good opportunity to take a jibe at Busta 929 over his well-documented shenanigans.

Controversial social media influencer @ChrisExcel102, known to take digs at entertainers, especially the DJ, shared a picture of Busta 929 off his Instagram, showing him standing before a large unfinished property.

The presumptuous caption read:

"Busta 929 is building a primary school."

About 18 months ago, the Umsebenzi Wethu producer shared videos of the work undertaken to construct a beautiful house for his family.

In the pictures posted to his Insta, Busta is standing near the property under construction, with its foundation and first phase completed.

Saffas have a mouthful

Naturally, Busta's latest undertaking set the socials alight, with netizens flooding the mentions with cheers, applause and naysaying.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions to the post.

@BafanaSurprise wrote:

"We can’t celebrate this. This guy is a well-known p*edophile!! Our younger siblings won’t be safe in this school!!"

@PovertykillerB said:

"Parents calling the primary school’s office inquiring about the fees, etc., only to hear, 'Hello, principal Busta 929, here, speaking'."

@VITO_G_Wagon added:

"He wants them all under one roof."

@__ThapeloM remarked:

"Busta is one of those artists [who] won't be forgotten."

