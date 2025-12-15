South African legendary actress Xolile Tshabalala recently opened up about her not being able to have children

The Blood Legacy star revealed the reason behind her being childless during an interview with Relebogile Mabotja

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Tshabalala's revelation

Xolile Tshabalala opened up about not having children. Image: @xolile.tshabalala.7

South African veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala recently opened up about an emotional part of her life during an interview with the award-winning broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja.

On Thursday, 11 December 2025, the Blood Legacy cast member revealed during her interview with Mabotja why she couldn't bear children. Tshabalala also opened up about the baby she lost in the past.

"I lost my baby Ongophotse, so I have a condition, and I can't carry a child. Most women know about this condition, and my body just can't bear kids. I thought Ongophotse was gonna stay, but my baby left me, and if you know me, you would know that I cry a lot, but now whenever I talk about him, I don't cry, I have made peace," she said.

The clip was captioned:

"Award-winning actress Xolile Tshabalala opens up about the failures that shaped her, the lessons she carries, and the woman she continues to become with @relebogile Mabotja on the Upside of failure. Watch the Full interview available now on Primediaplus.com."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Xolile's revelation

Shortly after the star shared about her condition during an interview, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Refliwe Modiselle wrote:

"I’ve always loved this woman’s energy from afar 🥹🙏🏻😍♥️. She really does exude a grounded kindness."

kamo_moth said:

"I love her with all my heart. She is the sweetest ever."

lesegos.masethe commented:

"Aaah man, I missed this face! Beautiful human being, actor and ICON!"

ms_eyce responded:

"You're healing well❤️🙌. I knew when I was 23 that I would never carry a child😢😢😢, just turned 40 and I still cry."

gail_mphafudiofficial replied:

"This is why you shouldn't pry and ask about a woman's fertility. It's not easy. A lot of pain and struggles. It was a matter of life and death for mine, that's why I only have 1 child. And that's okay. This episode is very healing, thank you."

ol_wethu mentioned:

"Your legacy will be the lives you have touched and the work you were called to do. We love you, sis Xolile."

