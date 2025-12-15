Video: ‘Blood Legacy’ Actress Xolile Tshabalala Explains Why She Doesn’t Have Children
- South African legendary actress Xolile Tshabalala recently opened up about her not being able to have children
- The Blood Legacy star revealed the reason behind her being childless during an interview with Relebogile Mabotja
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Tshabalala's revelation
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South African veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala recently opened up about an emotional part of her life during an interview with the award-winning broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja.
On Thursday, 11 December 2025, the Blood Legacy cast member revealed during her interview with Mabotja why she couldn't bear children. Tshabalala also opened up about the baby she lost in the past.
"I lost my baby Ongophotse, so I have a condition, and I can't carry a child. Most women know about this condition, and my body just can't bear kids. I thought Ongophotse was gonna stay, but my baby left me, and if you know me, you would know that I cry a lot, but now whenever I talk about him, I don't cry, I have made peace," she said.
The clip was captioned:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"Award-winning actress Xolile Tshabalala opens up about the failures that shaped her, the lessons she carries, and the woman she continues to become with @relebogile Mabotja on the Upside of failure. Watch the Full interview available now on Primediaplus.com."
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Xolile's revelation
Shortly after the star shared about her condition during an interview, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
Media personality Refliwe Modiselle wrote:
"I’ve always loved this woman’s energy from afar 🥹🙏🏻😍♥️. She really does exude a grounded kindness."
kamo_moth said:
"I love her with all my heart. She is the sweetest ever."
lesegos.masethe commented:
"Aaah man, I missed this face! Beautiful human being, actor and ICON!"
ms_eyce responded:
"You're healing well❤️🙌. I knew when I was 23 that I would never carry a child😢😢😢, just turned 40 and I still cry."
gail_mphafudiofficial replied:
"This is why you shouldn't pry and ask about a woman's fertility. It's not easy. A lot of pain and struggles. It was a matter of life and death for mine, that's why I only have 1 child. And that's okay. This episode is very healing, thank you."
ol_wethu mentioned:
"Your legacy will be the lives you have touched and the work you were called to do. We love you, sis Xolile."
Actress Xolile Tshabalala to make her debut on Skeem Saam
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala bagged herself a new role on SABC 1's popular educational soapie, Skeem Saam. The former Generations and Blood & Water actress made her debut as the new prosecutor of Leeto's (played by Eric Macheru) case.
Fans of the TV show were excited about the actress making her debut on Skeem Saam, while some couldn't wait to see her on screen.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za