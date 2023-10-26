Veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala has bagged herself a new role on SABC 1's popular show

The former Generations star will make her debut as the new prosecutor of Leeto's case

Netizens are excited that Xolile will make her debut on Skeem Saam, and some can't wait to see her on screen

Actress Xolile Tshabalala joins 'Skeem Saam' as Leeto's prosecutor. Image: @xolile.tshabalala

Mzansi women are doing wonders this year. The veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala recently bagged herself a new role on SABC's popular show.

Xolile Tshabalala joins Skeem Saam

Just a few months after Hungani Ndlovu joined the popular soapie, Xolile Tshabalala became the latest addition to the show.

The show has undoubtedly remained the second most-watched local drama in Mzansi, as it hit 5 million views in August 2023.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Xolile Tshabalala will make her debut on Skeem Saam as the prosecutor on Leeto's case.

He wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Xolile Tshabalala joins Skeem Saam. Xolile is set to play the role of a Prosecutor in Leeto Maputla’s case."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait to see Xolile on screen

Shortly after the news was shared on X by Phil Mphela, netizens flooded his comment section as they couldn't contain their excitement. Some shared how they can't wait to watch her on-screen:

@itsclaudineee wrote:

"Love her,"

@TeffuJoy said:

"I love her."

@Bongani_MKJ replied:

"Leeto is losing this one. She's axing these lawyers characters like Sandra Stein."

@muzi_mocco responded:

"Yoh Xolile Tshabalala deserves all the nice things in life. She seems to be very choosy about roles she plays."

@Phiweness wrote:

"I heard her voice the other day when Leeto's lawyer spoke to her... Love her."

@TownshipHustler said:

"This is the perfect selection. She kills these types of roles."

@Mndeni361 responded:

"Whilst she is there, the scriptwriters must make sure that she falls in love with Professor Maputla and moves in with him."

Skeem Saam renewed for the 12th season

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam was renewed for the 12th season after becoming the second-most-watched drama on SABC 1.

In the 12th season, Hungani Ndlovu first appeared as the new Tbose Maputla on the show.

