Fans speculate that actress Sonia Mbele had a BBL amid her recent health issues

A video of the businesswoman dancing had many people doing a double take and wondering if she had gone under the knife

The former Generations star recently announced that she allegedly has an autoimmune disease

Peeps think Sonia Mbele had a BBL while claiming she was sick.

Source: Instagram

Haibo, Sonia Mbele had a BBL in her mid 40s? The former Generations star has raised her fans' eyebrows.

Sonia Mbele allegedly did a BBL

Actress Sonia Mbele has made headlines once again. The star, who was recently involved in tax evasion, has raised suspicions on social media of her having done a BBL while she claimed that she has a specific health condition.

@MDNewss posted a clip of the businesswoman on X. It quickly went viral on social media.

The video showed Sonia vibing to a song playing in the background and also caught a glimpse of her now huge bum, which raised many eyebrows.

Sonia Mbele recently confirmed that she has an autoimmune disease discovered a few months ago and altered her lifestyle. Sonia reportedly says she is working on improving her health and looking at the brighter side.

Peeps make jokes about Sonia Mbele's alleged BBL and tax case

Shortly after the video went viral online, fans and followers of Sonia Mbele shared their opinions. Some suspected that the star had a BBL and that she was lying about having an autoimmune disease. Check out some of the comments below:

@SthembiD said:

"BBL??"

@sewelankoana wrote:

"She’s wasn’t sick, she was busy with BBL."

@Kearabile_ wrote:

"Getting BBL in your 40s is wild."

@Mokgadi_Matlou responded:

"SARS should attach that BBL to recover their money."

@AkanimiltonM replied:

"Mos some one reported that she’s not well."

@Mbalieh_D said:

"Izinqa sezingaka after nithi uyagula, kanti beyokhulisa izinqe??"

@ThatoNtshingil2 wrote:

"That booty."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"She got it real big."

SA Cricketer Solo Nqweni Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disorder

In a recent report, Briefly News wrote that SA cricketer, Solo Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder. The athlete shared an inspirational clip of his journey to recovery on social media.

Solo shared the highs and lows of learning to live with his diagnosis. From day one in hospital through months and months of physiotherapy. The disease targets a patient's entire nervous system, resulting in eventual paralysis.

