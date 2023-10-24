Rapper Emtee expressed well wishes to actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele as she battles a chronic auto-immune disease, garnering mixed reactions on social media

Emtee tweeted a message for Sonia's speedy recovery following the revelation that she is not feeling well

Social media users had diverse opinions on Emtee's message, with some suggesting he should stay in his lane

Emtee has seemingly shot his shots at talented actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele. The rapper headed to her page to wish the controversial star a speedy recovery following the reports that she is not feeling well.

Emtee tries his luck with Sonia Mbele

Sonia Mbele is charting social media trends after the star reportedly announced that she is battling an auto-immune disease. The star reportedly revealed that her doctors told her she has anaemia that has now gone chronic.

Responding to the news of Sonia's sickness, Emtee said he wanted the Blood & Water actress to get well soon. He tweeted:

"D*mn hope she well with her fine *ss"

Mzansi reacts to Emtee hitting at Sonia Mbele

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Emtee's post. Many said the star should stay in his lane and hit at the actress.

@Candle_Kerese said:

"I read this in ur voice my king!!! lol"

@Skywalker_az commented:

"I don't think y'all know that Auto immune disease is the full acronym for Aids."

@Sedi_Gawane added:

"Cap, Emtee is 31 Sonia is 44 that's like a 13-year gap meaning she would have had him when she was 12. HIGHLY UNLIKELY fam."

Actress Sonia Mbele allegedly confirms life-changing health condition amid tax-evasion scandal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele is said to be facing a serious medical condition. The actress allegedly revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that was discovered a few months ago and has altered her lifestyle. Sonia reportedly says she is working on improving her health and looking at the brighter side.

According to ZiMoja, Sonia Mbele disclosed that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease. This disease is allegedly said to have been the reason behind Sonia missing her recent court appearances.

