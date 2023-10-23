Sonia Mbele is currently facing issues with the tax man as well as a medical condition

The actress/ producer has allegedly revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that she caught some months ago

Sonia reportedly says the disease has caused her to make several changes to her lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sonia Mbele allegedly opened up about her health issues, saying she is suffering from an autoimmune disease. Images: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele is said to be facing a serious medical condition. The actress allegedly revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that was discovered a few months ago and has altered her lifestyle. Sonia reportedly says she is working on improving her health and looking at the brighter side.

Sonia Mbele reveals medical condition

According to ZiMoja, Sonia Mbele disclosed that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease. This disease is allegedly said to have been the reason behind Sonia missing her recent court appearances.

Sonia reportedly revealed that what she thought was fatigue from overworking herself turned out to be something much worse:

"My doctors performed tests which confirmed that I have anaemia that has gone chronic."

She went on to say that her lifestyle has changed drastically:

"I had to change my diet and quit alcohol. I now have to go for drips to make sure I have enough iron."

"Sometimes additional tests or treatments for iron deficiency are necessary, especially if your doctor suspects that you're bleeding internally."

Sonia Mbele faces tax issues

Adding to the actress' woes were her issues with the tax man after it was revealed that she faced 42 counts of tax evasion.

Though Sonia is said to have settled the debt, she faced a lot of backlash from the media and the public. A statement made by the actress' spokesperson lightened the mood and became a source of online trolls.

She also recently bagged an NFTA award for Best Non-Scripted Series for Real Housewives of Johannesburg:

"My first night out in a while and it was completely worth it!"

Sonia was showered with love from fans and peers:

salaminamosese said:

"Congratulations!"

ladydkhoza responded:

"Waze wamuhle Dali!"

drpashy commented:

"Congratulations, you looked stunning!"

mrs______leo posted:

"Congratulations Sis!"

thatomabelane added:

"Massive congratulations to you and the team, pretty on level 1 million!"

LaConco regrets taking COVID-19 vaccine

In a recent report, Briefly News covered the story behind LaConco's deteriorating health she blamed on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The TV presenter revealed that she has not been in the best shape and has to depend on medication and steaming to feel better, saying it's not the ideal situation for her.

Nevertheless, the former Real Housewives of Durban star never lets her health concerns get in the way of her serving body goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News