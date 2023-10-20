Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele has finally settled her debt with the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

The former Generations star was charged for not filing her company's income tax returns from 2019 to 2022

A source said Sonia decided to settle the bill on her own after two of her former partners lied, saying they weren't employed at the time

Actress Sonia Mbele has settled her debt with SARS.

Source: Instagram

Blood and Water actress is now a debt-free businesswoman. The star was in hot water recently for her unsettled bills.

Sonia Mbele settles her tax evasion debt

In September 2023, the former Generations actress was rumoured of been charged with 42 counts of tax evasion for ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ alongside her two partners, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing.

Though Sonia Mbele missed her court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 5 October 2023, she has finally settled her debt with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The star was charged for failing to file her company's income tax returns from 2019 to 2022 and was also charged for filing VAT and PAYE from 2020 to date.

According to ZiMoja, a source close to Sonia Mbele's production company shared that the star decided to pay the whole bill on her own, though she was charged alongside her 'friends'.

"They both broke their promises: one is employed at a company named Milk and Honey Production, while the other works in a call centre. Sonia will come to realise that she should avoid partnering with individuals who are not on par with her, as her advocacy for empowerment is becoming a costly endeavour, with millions at stake," the source said.

Sonia Mbele issued hilarious statement after tax scandals report

After the NPA accused Sonia of being involved in 42 counts of tax evasions with her 'friends', she released a hilarious statement giving her side of the story.

The statement on social media claimed that Sonia Mbele was innocent and that her former peers and business associates were sabotaging her. However, it's not what was written in the statement but the grammatical errors in the post that had Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

