Reality TV star LaConco says she regrets taking the Covid-19 vaccine

The presenter revealed that her health has deteriorated and she constantly has to take medication to feel better

LaConco hopes to one day get back to her old self and do everything she loves

‘Real Housewives of Durban’s LaConco says her health has gone downhill since she vaccinated for Covid-19

Reality TV star, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco regrets taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The mother of one mentioned that her health has not been the same since taking the vaccine, saying that she now depends on medication to feel better. LaConco says she constantly has fevers that have affected her daily life.

LaConco reflects on taking the Covid-19 vaccine

LaConco opened up about her experience taking the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that she deeply regrets making that decision.

In a series of Instagram story posts shared by The South African, LaConco expressed her remorse for vaccinating:

"I regret Covid vaccination with every breath I take, so help me, God."

Having recently blown the internet up with pictures of her curvy body, LaConco says her health complications won't let her live her best life.

"I still need to shake my b.... wearing a thong in Kuwait."

LaConco details her health complications

The reality TV star revealed that since taking the Covid-19 vaccine, she has struggled with fevers that occur multiple times a month.

The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter says she now depends on medication and steaming to help her feel better, saying that it has become a norm.

"Been having fevers so bad that it feels like Covid. It has gotten worse from once to twice or three times a month."

She continued:

"I'm tired of the medication, steaming, and nebulizing, this can't be my norm. My heart is heavy as this has affected my lungs and I can't gym as I want."

