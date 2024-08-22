Xolile Tshabalala confirms her return to TV in the star-studded Netflix thriller, Blood Legacy

Veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala has confirmed that she is returning to our TV screens soon. The star revealed that she is in the star-studded Netflix thriller, Blood Legacy.

Xolile Tshabalala has confirmed that she is returning to TV. Image: @xolile.tshabalala

Source: Instagram

Xolile Tshabalala returns to TV

Mzansi's prayers have finally been answered. Seasoned actress Xolile Tshabalala has revealed that she is part of the much-awaited Netflix show Blood Legacy.

The Blood & Water actress confined the news in an Instagram post. Xolile said she is grateful for the opportunity. Part of the post read:

"To God be the glory. To the ancestors who keeps beating the drums for me. To the Blood Legacy cast, directors and crew we gave it our all. May our hard work land with pure love to our audience here at home and to those who will be watching abroad."

SA can't wait for Blood Legacy's release

Social media users are excited about the new show. Many are happy because they will be seeing their favs including Enhle Mbali and the late Connie Chiume in the show.

@mabuse.kea said:

"This cast 🔥🔥.. it's so good to see you back on our screens Mma 😍"

@tabidoh wrote:

"One thing for sure,you always nails your part🔥🔥🔥,every character you play suit you,like your afro you rise❤️"

@officialbushley_masibisi commented:

"I've missed you yes mother😍🔥"

vee_pinq noted:

"This is fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you looks are giving me life I can’t wait."

@zanele2076 said:

"Now, this is a must watch. Let the countdown begin 🔥"

Source: Briefly News