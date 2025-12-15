“She’s Doing This With All Due Respect”: Woman’s Bacardi Moves in Summer Dress Wow South Africans
- A woman at a bar entertained the in-person and online crowd with her effortless Bacardi dance moves
- The Bacardi dance originated in Pretoria and was popularised by the award-winning singer Tyla
- Many people on the internet gathered in the comment section to express how stunned they were
A TikTok user, @sophiasophia18017, uploaded a video of a woman showcasing Bacardi moves at a bar, enjoying the music, and not having a care in the world. Her confidence and rhythm captured the attention of those around her and online.
@sophiasophia18017 shared the clip on 14 December, 2025, in which the woman, wearing a stunning flowy dress, danced to an unknown song. The app user used the song Dlala Ka Yona over the video, which perfectly fit the woman's Pretoria-based choreography.
Bacardi dancer impresses South Africans
The video prompted thousands of South Africans to flock to the comment section. Some people wanted to give the woman a new name, already calling her 'Sofia the First,' while others pointed out how 'elegant' the woman looked as she danced.
@johannahsesimotloba jokingly stated:
"She has a rhythm, and she can dance. Tell her she doesn't need to give back the land. I am proud of her."
A stunned @jowie.ohmygosh commented:
"First time seeing Bacardi being done so classy but still being fun."
@sphiwe.caron focused on one of the patrons, writing:
"Can we talk about the guy at the bar? He's in disbelief."
@tashawp laughed and said:
"She's doing this with all due respect."
@phindile.msibi67 humorously told the internet:
"I can do this in my head... my body is the problem."
A proud @memyopinion1 remarked:
"Tell me you're South African without saying anything."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @sophiasophia18017's account below:
3 Other stories about the Bacardi dance
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a non-South African dance instructor was teaching a Bacardi class abroad.
- A South African girl at a Catholic school went viral when she showcased her dance moves, exciting her schoolmates.
- A man wearing an apron dress slayed Bacardi moves while out in public. Online users were thoroughly entertained.
