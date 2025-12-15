A woman at a bar entertained the in-person and online crowd with her effortless Bacardi dance moves

The Bacardi dance originated in Pretoria and was popularised by the award-winning singer Tyla

Many people on the internet gathered in the comment section to express how stunned they were

A woman's Bacardi moves stole the show. Images: @sophiasophia18017

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @sophiasophia18017, uploaded a video of a woman showcasing Bacardi moves at a bar, enjoying the music, and not having a care in the world. Her confidence and rhythm captured the attention of those around her and online.

@sophiasophia18017 shared the clip on 14 December, 2025, in which the woman, wearing a stunning flowy dress, danced to an unknown song. The app user used the song Dlala Ka Yona over the video, which perfectly fit the woman's Pretoria-based choreography.

Bacardi dancer impresses South Africans

The video prompted thousands of South Africans to flock to the comment section. Some people wanted to give the woman a new name, already calling her 'Sofia the First,' while others pointed out how 'elegant' the woman looked as she danced.

The woman's Bacardi moves entertained the internet. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

@johannahsesimotloba jokingly stated:

"She has a rhythm, and she can dance. Tell her she doesn't need to give back the land. I am proud of her."

A stunned @jowie.ohmygosh commented:

"First time seeing Bacardi being done so classy but still being fun."

@sphiwe.caron focused on one of the patrons, writing:

"Can we talk about the guy at the bar? He's in disbelief."

@tashawp laughed and said:

"She's doing this with all due respect."

@phindile.msibi67 humorously told the internet:

"I can do this in my head... my body is the problem."

A proud @memyopinion1 remarked:

"Tell me you're South African without saying anything."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @sophiasophia18017's account below:

3 Other stories about the Bacardi dance

In another article, Briefly News reported that a non-South African dance instructor was teaching a Bacardi class abroad.

reported that a non-South African dance instructor was teaching a Bacardi class abroad. A South African girl at a Catholic school went viral when she showcased her dance moves, exciting her schoolmates.

A man wearing an apron dress slayed Bacardi moves while out in public. Online users were thoroughly entertained.

Source: Briefly News